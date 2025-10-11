A Bruce Lee And Jackie Chan Martial Arts Masterpiece Is Streaming For Free

Jackie Chan was all of 18 years old when, while attempting to establish himself as a motion picture martial arts performer, he landed a brief but pivotal gig as the stunt double of Chikara Hashimoto on the set of Bruce Lee's second (and best) kung-fu film "Fist of Fury" (though /Film opinions vary). Chan was an extra in the film as well, but he made his most memorable impact by taking one helluva kick from the film's star as the physically punishable version of Hashimoto's hissable villain Hiroshi Suzuki, who unwisely killed the mentor of kung-fu whirling dervish Chen Zhen (Lee). If you've seen the film, you'll never forget the moment when Zhen boots Suzuki several feet through a window. This was real stuff, and future global movie star Chan was the man who survived the blow.

If you've never had the pleasure of watching Lee's "Fist of Fury" (which features his most exhilarating set piece wherein he beats the tar out of an entire dojo of students), Pluto is currently streaming the movie (which was once accidentally titled "The Chinese Connection" in the U.S.) for free (with ads). If you care a whit about action movies, it is essential viewing. It flies by as a revenge flick and probably served as an introduction to nunchuk combat for most of the Western world. This is one of the film's most enduring legacies: how many kids concussed themselves while haphazardly whipping the weaponry around like they were Chen Zhen?

As for whether "Fist of Fury" is an ideal introduction to the filmographies of Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, I have some thoughts on that.