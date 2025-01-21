Every Bruce Lee Movie Ranked

In many walks of life, a combination of recency bias and genuine progress makes it easy to think that the latest thing is also the greatest thing. However, this thought process doesn't apply to the martial arts movie genre, where a man who died in 1973 continues to be the yardstick all other stars are measured with — and generally fall short.

Bruce Lee's death at the age of 32 cut short his life but not his legend. It can be easy to forget that his "Bruce Lee era" was just the final, star-making phase of his career. Before breaking through with his English name on "Green Hornet," Lee appeared in 20 Hong Kong movies, often using his Chinese name Lee Jun Fan and stage names like Lee Siu Lung ("Lee Little Dragon"). This means that a true Lee aficionado has plenty of comparatively obscure material to wade through — from the 1941 film "Golden Gate Girl," where he appears as a baby, to his drama turns in "The Thunderstorm" (aka "Lei yu," 1957) and "The Orphan" (aka "Ren hai gu hong," 1960).

Even so, when we think of Bruce Lee, we generally think of the very specific period of his career where he used the name to make a series of instant martial arts classics. Because he died so young, he only had time to star in a handful of these high-kicking movies, but fortunately for viewers, many of them are very good. But which of the five Bruce Lee movies is the best? Let's find out.