Classic Bruce Lee Film Enter The Dragon Had A Multitude Of Challenges

"Enter The Dragon" may be one of the best martial arts films of all time, but the Bruce Lee-led project didn't exactly come together easily. Over 50 years after its release, the lore surrounding the movie's fraught creation is by now stacked higher than a pile of guys taken down by super-skilled fighter Lee (played by the late actor with the same last name). Among the anecdotes surrounding its production? Behind-the-scenes fights, recasts, a minuscule budget, script problems, and more.

"The whole budget was $450,000," associate producer Andre Morgan told the BBC last year, paring down the already shockingly small $850,000 number that's commonly cited. Morgan was confident in his number, saying, "Remember, you heard it from somebody that was there. I prepared the budget; I signed the budget." The shoestring budget didn't get in the way of the movie's success; in theaters, it earned over $100 million worldwide according to the BBC piece, with multiple sources putting that number at closer to $400 million –- and that's before calculating for inflation.

The film also has a major cultural footprint: the U.S. Library of Congress gave it a spot in the National Film Registry, and its style, choreography, and philosophy have drastically shaped the entire action genre (along with several subgenres) in pretty much every way imaginable. Lee passed away before the film's release at age 32, and his tragic passing turned an already great movie into a vital time capsule capturing the raw talent of a rising star. That raw talent apparently spilled over behind the scenes, too, as Lee reportedly fought at least one extra who challenged his fighting bona fides on set.