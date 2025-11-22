15 Best Feel-Good Movies Streaming On Netflix Right Now
These days especially, it feels like everybody could use some sort of pick-me-up to turn those frowns upside-down. Being /Film, the best kind of remedy for a rainy day that we can recommend is sitting back and enjoying some tried-and-true classic movies. And not just any movies, but the kind of flicks that leave the audience feeling great about themselves as the end credits start to roll. Fortunately, Netflix has an impressive library of feel-good movies available to stream that subscribers can watch to cure a case of the Mondays — or any lackluster day of the week.
The titles included here are a mix of enduring comedies, children's flicks that appeal to viewers of all ages, and films that just generally exude a sentimental warmth. A rewatch of these movies is like a welcome reunion with an old friend. Here are the 15 best feel-good movies streaming on Netflix right now, ready to add some cinematic sunshine to your day.
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Filmmaker Steven Spielberg's first unabashed children's film was 1982's "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." The movie finds the titular alien accidentally stranded near a small town in California after his spaceship briefly visits Earth. The otherworldly figure is discovered by and befriends a lonely adolescent boy named Elliott Taylor (Henry Thomas), who hides him in his home. However, E.T.'s arrival hasn't gone unnoticed, and Elliott and his friends must race to keep him away from the authorities.
Backed by John Williams' wondrous score and a cozy Californian suburban setting, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" is Spielberg's unequivocal masterpiece. The movie's incredible success spawned countless imitators, including the early Paul Rudd movie "Mac and Me." But accept no substitutes, because Spielberg, along with the rest of the cast and crew, made "E.T." the ultimate comfort watch for viewers of any age. The scene with Elliott and E.T. soaring above the police on his bicycle and across the full moon alone delivers all the feel-good vibes.
The Karate Kid (1984)
John Hughes wasn't the only filmmaker producing timeless coming-of-age movies in the '80s. 1984's "The Karate Kid" is just as good, if not better, than any of its contemporaries. The movie follows high schooler Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) as he and his mom move from New Jersey to the San Fernando Valley. Daniel is bullied relentlessly by classmate Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who utilizes his martial arts training in the bullying. Daniel finds a karate mentor of his own in Mister Miyagi (Pat Morita), eventually putting his skills to use against Johnny at a local martial arts tournament.
Even without the martial arts, "The Karate Kid" holds up as an enduring '80s coming-of-age movie, with its earnest young cast and effusive soundtrack. But the crane kicks and Miyagi's unorthodox training elevates the film to a higher level, culminating in its breathlessly climactic tournament. The great thing about revisiting "The Karate Kid" on Netflix is that viewers can watch the other movies in the franchise, plus revival series "Cobra Kai." But for all the sequels and spin-offs, that original 1984 movie is still the best and a great underdog film.
The Goonies
Every kid wishes they could find some legendary buried treasure, ideally without straying too far from home to avoid worrying their parents. Set in Astoria, Oregon, this 1985 movie follows a group of kids whose homes face foreclosure under pressure from greedy land developers. After discovering a 17th century pirate's treasure map, the ensemble realizes that the reputed treasure is stashed away under their town. As the kids explore an intricate network of caves and tunnels, they brave booby traps and a crime family pursuing them to claim the treasure for themselves.
"The Goonies" is pure wish fulfillment, combined with a slightly lighter version of the action-adventure thrills that executive producer Steven Spielberg immortalized with Indiana Jones. The ensemble cast of characters gels together seamlessly and everyone has their own favorite main character among the group and their distinct personalities. "The Goonies" evokes a familiar and welcoming mood, even for those who weren't around in the '80s. Decades later, "The Goonies" became a streaming hit on HBO Max, a clear testament to the movie's cross-generational appeal.
Back to the Future
As far as '80s blockbusters go, it's really hard to top the 1985 sci-fi movie "Back to the Future." The classic flick stars Michael J. Fox as high schooler Marty McFly, who is friends with the local mad scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd). Using Doc's time-traveling DeLorean, Marty accidentally travels back to 1955 and meets his parents while they're teenagers. Teaming up with a younger Doc, Marty tries to find a way to return to 1985 while ensuring that his parents get together to facilitate his own existence.
From start to finish, "Back to the Future" is packed with plenty of feel-good moments as it weaves its time-bending adventure. Whether it's Marty skating around Hill Valley, rocking out at a school dance, or his climactic return voyage, these scenes consistently bring a smile to any viewer's face. Making these fan-favorite moments work are the effortlessly likable cast, including central star Michael J. Fox. "Back to the Future" is a sci-fi comedy masterpiece and a timeless classic (pun intended).
Coming to America
Across his celebrated career, Eddie Murphy's best comedy movie is still 1988's "Coming to America." Murphy plays a number of different roles, primarily the story's protagonist Prince Akeem Joffer, from the fictional African nation of Zamunda. Tired of his royal lifestyle and seeking to escape an impending arranged marriage, Akeem and his personal aide Semmi (Arsenio Hall) flee to New York City. As the duo acclimatize to life in Queens, Akeem falls in love with working-class woman Lisa McDowell (Shari Headley).
"Coming to America" broadly recreates the riches-to-rags arc of Murphy and filmmaker John Landis' prior '80s comedy "Trading Places," but to a greater and more international level. The comedic bits land more sharply here and the multi-role performances for Murphy and Hall really highlight their comical strengths. The movie is a modern fairy tale at its core, seamlessly combining those sensibilities with the fish-out-of-water comedic premise. Murphy might've had bigger commercial successes, but "Coming to America" is still a perfect starring vehicle for the talented actor.
Groundhog Day
After collaborating on comedic hits like "Caddyshack" and "Ghostbusters," Bill Murray and Harold Ramis' last cinematic project together was "Groundhog Day." The 1993 movie stars Murray as jaded weatherman Phil Connors, who cynically covers Punxsutawney's annual Groundhog Day celebration. Phil mysteriously begins reliving the same day over and over, and is the only person aware of the repetition in the sleepy Pennsylvania town. Phil desperately searches for a way to break the cycle, while striking up a romance with his producer Rita Hanson (Andie MacDowell).
Though "Groundhog Day" left Harold Ramis and Bill Murray's friendship in shambles, the movie ends their partnership on a high note in terms of cinematic quality. Murray gets a fuller showcase for his acting chops than his previous collaborations with Ramis — still hilarious, but with deceptively subtle nuance. And given the premise, the recurring gags never lose their lustre as Phil repeats his fateful February day ad nauseum to comical effect. Among the best '90s comedies, "Groundhog Day" is a funny flick that, unlike poor Phil Connors, you never want to end.
The Sandlot
It feels like every kid who grew up in the early '90s, regardless of their affinity for baseball, watched "The Sandlot." The 1993 movie is set in the summer of 1962, following shy adolescent Scotty Smalls (Tom Guiry) as he and his family move to the San Fernando Valley. Befriending the local kids, Smalls joins their pick-up baseball games in a nearby sandlot, led by athletic prodigy Benny Rodriguez (Mike Vitar). However, after accidentally losing a rare baseball signed by Babe Ruth to a neighboring yard with a notoriously massive dog, the boys embark on an adventure that'll change their lives.
There is just something timelessly appealing about "The Sandlot," with its heartwarming depiction of neighborhood kids bonding over a strong mutual interest. Told through their eyes, everything seems heightened for dramatic effect, from a disastrous theme park visit to their climactic efforts in recovering a priceless collectible. The wide-eyed young cast don't feel scripted and staged; there is a genuinely visible camaraderie between them. A quintessential '90s coming-of-age movie, "The Sandlot" appeals to the kid in all of us.
Liar Liar
When it came to big screen comedy, Jim Carrey absolutely ruled much of the '90s as the world's favorite cinematic funnyman. One of Carrey's last big '90s comedies before turning to more serious fare was 1997's "Liar Liar." Carrey plays defense attorney Fletcher Reede, who habitually struggles with being honest and maintaining promises, including to his young son Max (Justin Cooper). When Max makes a birthday wish banning his father from lying, it magically comes true. This development comes as Fletcher is tasked with a lucrative divorce case and as Max and Fletcher's ex-wife Audrey (Maura Tierney) prepare to move away.
Though Carrey still has plenty of manic moments in "Liar Liar," the movie is one of his more rounded comedic roles. There is a surprising amount of mileage from the film's premise, with Carrey making the most of it and bringing his unique brand of physical comedy. The movie is also one of Carrey's comedies of the era that has aged the best, in no small part because of that relative restraint. One of the best movies of 1997, "Liar Liar" still holds up decades later.
Sing Street
As previously mentioned, the '80s were rich with coming-of-age movies and that era is lovingly evoked in the 2016 Irish film "Sing Street." Set in 1985 Dublin, the story focuses on teenager Conor Lalor (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) as he transfers into a strict religious private school. After meeting an older teen, Raphina (Lucy Boynton), Conor tries to impress her by putting together a band that plays original songs, enlisting Raphina's help for their homemade music videos. Conor and Raphina both fantasize about leaving their unhappy homes behind and running away to London to live out their respective dreams.
"Sing Street" was only a minor theatrical hit, but it lived on well beyond the box office on platforms like Netflix. The coming-of-age story isn't confined to its Irish period piece setting; it's a relatable tale for anyone who formed their own high school band and/or dreamed of greater things. On top of that, the music written and recorded for the movie genuinely slaps, often set to hilarious amateur music videos and, in one case, a rousing dream sequence. Backed by a rocking original soundtrack, "Sing Street" is an endearing love letter to the '80s from an Irish perspective.
Paddington 2
Michael Bond's iconic ursine hero Paddington got a 2017 sequel that was even more triumphant than the first movie with "Paddington 2." The movie has Paddington (Ben Whishaw) run afoul of villainous actor Phoenix Buchanan (Hugh Grant), with the bear being framed for the theft of an antique book. Sentenced to prison, Paddington brings his usual sense of innocent charm to the inmates as he looks for a way to escape and clear his name. Meanwhile, Paddington's family investigates the theft, realizing that Buchanan is actually behind the crime.
While the 2014 original "Paddington" movie was delightful enough, its sequel catapults over it in terms of sheer family-friendly wow factor. For years, "Paddington 2" was the best reviewed movie of all time on Rotten Tomatoes, garnering universal acclaim. That comes from writing and direction as earnest as its cast, alongside fun-filled stakes that never veer into a tone where they could be perceived as upsetting. For those who haven't seen it, believe us, "Paddington 2" really is as wonderful as everyone says it is.
Always Be My Maybe
Ali Wong and Randall Park are a romantic comedic match made in heaven in the 2019 Netflix original "Always Be My Maybe." Wong and Park play childhood friends Sasha Tran and Marcus Kim, who become estranged after Marcus loses his mom. Years later, the two reconnect as adults, with Marcus clearly still enamored with Sasha even as she begins dating Keanu Reeves. Things are further complicated by Sasha planning to move to New York to continue her career as a chef and restaurateur.
With the script co-written by Wong and Park, "Always Be My Maybe" fits perfectly within both of their comedic sensibilities. More than just bringing the laughs, the chemistry between the two actors is instantly noticeable, including in the movie's dramatic moments. And as far as celebrities playing themselves, Reeves delivers one of the funniest performances of his career here. Far and away one of the best rom-coms on Netflix, "Always Be My Maybe" leans into the inherent likability of its lead actors to peerless effect.
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
One of the most wholesome Netflix original animated movies is 2021's "The Mitchells vs. the Machines." The movie follows the Mitchell family as they go on a road trip from Michigan to California to drop off Katie (Abbi Johnson) at film school. This coincides with a rogue artificial intelligence program commanding an army of robots to capture all humans and send them into outer space. Realizing that they're humanity's last hope of staying on Earth, the Mitchells band together with a pair of defective robots to destroy the program at its corporate headquarters.
With a distinct art style, reminiscent of vibrant watercolor paintings, "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" is one of the most visually striking animated movies in years. This helps fuel the energetic story, centering on a family bonding as they band together to save the world, one smashed robot at a time. The Mitchells and their allies are brought to life by a veteran comedic cast, really helping the abundance of jokes land right on target. Gorgeously rendered and with a propulsively engaging story, "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" is one of the best kids movies on Netflix right now.
Joy Ride (2023)
Not to be confused with the 2001 psychological thriller of the same name, 2023's "Joy Ride" focuses on best friends Audrey Sullivan (Ashley Park) and Lolo Chen (Sherry Cola). When Audrey heads to China for a business trip, she is joined by Lolo and Lolo's socially awkward cousin Deadeye (Sabrina Wu). To help close the important business deal, Audrey must locate her biological parents, who are a mystery to her since she was adopted by white American parents. The group is joined by Audrey's college roommate Kat Huang (Stephanie Hsu), who has since become a successful actor in China.
"Joy Ride" is elevated by its core cast, with the dialogue-driven humor between Park and Cola, in particular, sharply delivered. On top of this, the movie brings plenty of raunchy and gross-out gags, reminiscent of "Bridesmaids," throughout its road trip narrative. But for as raucous and exhilarating as "Joy Ride" gets, it always maintains a clear sight of the emotional truth behind its characters. Briskly paced and with the jokes flying around even faster, "Joy Ride" is a raunchy comedy with a heart of gold.
Will & Harper
Famous funnyman Will Ferrell reconnects with "Saturday Night Live" colleague Harper Steele for the 2024 documentary "Will & Harper." After learning that Harper has come out as transgender, Will and Harper decide to embark on a cross-country road trip together. Starting in New York City, with Will and Harper reuniting with several of their old "SNL" friends, the pair drive across the United States towards Los Angeles. As Will learns about Harper's embrace of her gender identity, they also face the ugly realities of transphobia in different parts of the country.
At its core, "Will & Harper" is the celebration of an enduring friendship while also providing its own education on transgender perspectives. This is a journey of self-discovery and acceptance, as Harper affirms who she truly is with Will's guidance. The movie addresses important and emotional topics, but the strong sense of humor from its two primary figures is still front and center. A road trip between friends with a clear and timely message, "Will & Harper" is one of best Netflix original documentaries ever made.
