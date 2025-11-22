These days especially, it feels like everybody could use some sort of pick-me-up to turn those frowns upside-down. Being /Film, the best kind of remedy for a rainy day that we can recommend is sitting back and enjoying some tried-and-true classic movies. And not just any movies, but the kind of flicks that leave the audience feeling great about themselves as the end credits start to roll. Fortunately, Netflix has an impressive library of feel-good movies available to stream that subscribers can watch to cure a case of the Mondays — or any lackluster day of the week.

The titles included here are a mix of enduring comedies, children's flicks that appeal to viewers of all ages, and films that just generally exude a sentimental warmth. A rewatch of these movies is like a welcome reunion with an old friend. Here are the 15 best feel-good movies streaming on Netflix right now, ready to add some cinematic sunshine to your day.