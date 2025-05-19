The Goonies: Every Main Character, Ranked

Between movies about Christmas presents you shouldn't feed after midnight and aliens that need to make a phone call, the 1980s were rife with family films that became iconic in their own right, one in particular being the Richard Donner-directed, Steven Spielberg-produced adventure movie, "The Goonies." Released in 1985, this now-treasured, er, treasure hunt launched the careers of a handful of stars, including Corey Feldman, Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, and Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan. You must know the story by now, and if you don't, then, well, boy, was your childhood lacking. Anyway, "The Goonies" follows the titular band of kids as they find a treasure map and are swept off on an adventure searching for a pirate ship that could hold enough "rich stuff" to prevent their homes from being flattened for a newly-approved golf course.

While Donner's film has been homaged many times over (most notably in "Stranger Things," which went so far as to cast Astin himself), it's also clear the various Goonies left their mark in other ways. But which of these characters is the best? Or, rather, if one were to go hunting for One-Eyed Willy's "rich stuff" themself, which of the Goonies would they want to bring along? Well, after careful consideration (more than Chester Copperpot ever did), here's our ranking of a group of innocent children who, if they were real people, would undoubtedly be scarred by this list and probably never want to speak to each other again. Enjoy!