The Hilariously Blunt Advice Steven Spielberg Gave To A Future Marvel Star

Rochard Donner's 1985 adventure film "The Goonies" is deeply beloved by a very particular segment of the population — namely, people who were about nine when it was released. Donner captured the messy-room, foulmouthed, chattery, casually cruel nature of real-life little kids, letting his film's elementary school-aged protagonists emerge as scrappy and unpolished. The constant insults and yammering made the pirate-treasure adventure they went on feel that much more fantastical. What if real kids went on a treasure quest in Indiana Jones-like catacombs? "The Goonies" was, for a certain generation, appealingly relatable.

It can also be overthought. Donner, screenwriter Chris Columbus, and story writer Steven Spielberg merely wanted to make a lighthearted romp with a treasure map. It was reminiscent of Hardy Boys novels and other adventure books for boys. It was never meant to serve as a treatise for a generation, and the filmmakers didn't intentionally include any kind of heady symbolism linked to the human experience. The most one might say for "The Goonies" is that it details the destruction of a small town as corporate real estate takes over, and how families are scrubbed apart by the rising tide of increased divorce rates.

Josh Brolin (an actor known for, among many other things, playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) appears in "The Goonies" as Brand Walsh, the annoyed older brother of protagonist Mikey (Sean Astin). Brand is seen in a tank-top and a headband, and liked to work out using handheld resistance equipment. Brolin, it seems, was careful to read Columbus' script very closely, delving into its meaning and trying to find what symbolism the filmmakers might be including. Brolin even shared his ideas with Spielberg, and the famed filmmaker had to, essentially, tell the young actor to just shut up and act.

In an interview with People Magazine, Brolin shared the advice Spielberg gave him. It was refreshingly direct.