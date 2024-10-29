Josh Brolin Has One Condition To Return As Marvel's Thanos

The Marvel Cinematic Universe started out with some very bland villains. For most of Phases One and Two, the villains were all formulaic mirrors of the heroes without much in terms of complexity, who (mostly) ended up dead by the end of the film. Then everything changed with Thanos. Sure, there were exceptions before, like Loki, and Killmonger, but the Infinity Saga really went up on a high note when Thanos was brought back as the main villain of the MCU.

The character's impact was huge, becoming one of the best superhero villains since Heath Ledger's Joker, a complex antagonist that had people rooting for him. And he was a marvel of VFX wizardry by Weta FX and Digital Domain, one of the best digital characters of all time (and a rather silly character without CGI). It's no wonder, then, that fans want to see more of Thanos.

Speaking with Collider, Josh Brolin acknowledged fans wanting him to play Thanos again, and said he would return to Marvel under one condition. "It's like 'Sicario;' it has to be right," Brolin said, referring to his return for the "Sicario" sequel "Sicario: Day of the Soldado." "Thanos has to fit if you're going to bring him back. I would do anything that the Russos wanted me to do."