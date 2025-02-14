The Goonies 2 May Actually Happen: Warner Bros. Has Finally Hired A Writer

Warner Bros. is looking to make use of popular classics from its library. We recently learned that "The Goonies 2" and "Gremlins 3" were being resurrected by the studio, though it seems it's truly wasting no time, given how quickly it found a writer for the "Goonies" sequel. But why now after all these years? It probably has something to do with the fact that '80s nostalgia has been a driver of big hits for quite some time. It also probably has a little something to do with the success of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

Director Tim Burton's long-discussed sequel finally hit theaters last year, with "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice making more than $450 million worldwide, becoming one of 2024's biggest hits. It's not hard to imagine that movie's success got the brass at WB thinking about other '80s properties that could get the sequel treatment.

One complication (as well as a benefit) is that many members of the original "Goonies" cast are huge stars now. Ke Huy Quan (who played the Goonie known as Data) is an Oscar-winner thanks to "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Brolin is one of Hollywood's in-demand A-list stars, and Astin has eternal relevance thanks to his performance as Samwise Gamgee in Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. Getting the entire cast back might be difficult, as well as expensive, but if it works? There could be treasure in it for Warner Bros.

The original film made $69 million domestically alone against a reasonable $19 million budget. More than that though, it's become an enduring classic that has lived on for more than four decades. If Ponciroli can walk that fine line of making this work for both those who grew up with the original film and for a new audience? This could be huge. Of course, that's much easier said than done.

"The Goonies 2" doesn't have a release date just yet, but stay tuned.