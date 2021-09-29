Tim Blake Nelson On His New Western Old Henry, And Guillermo Del Toro's Nightmare Alley [Interview]

I've heard you speak fondly about being a character actor and the joys that come with not being the hero on screen. Did you miss that dynamic at all while you were making this movie?

No, because I looked at this as a character part. I don't think I'll ever play a traditional leading man. I think that every part I'll play will be — even if it's the lead in a movie, I look at it as a character role. And I'm delighted by that, and I feel especially blessed when the character role happens to be the lead role of a film. It's not essential for me, or I'd have no career. Because lead roles for character actors come along seldomly. But I never looked at this in any way where I thought, well, I'm a leading man here. This is a guy, he's a dad trying to raise his son as best he can, with a past that he's trying not only to hide, but to utterly repress. And because of an act of compassion, he fails to do so and tragic events ensue.

It also seems like there's something primal and elemental about a Western that is tough to put into words. There's such a rich cinematic legacy there. Did you feel any of that ineffable "Western magic" while making this movie?

I certainly did, and I think the Western is a quintessentially American form or genre because we're a young country that relied on the gun for westward expansion. For resources and land, we had to move west. We used the gun to accomplish that. Westerns also celebrate the iconoclast and the individual, and that, too, is essentially American. We prefer individual rights to rights of the collective. That's one of the big issues that separates us from the Europeans. And then finally, Westerns are movies. Originally they were books, but when we think of Westerns, we really think of movies, and that's something that America brought to the world. That's all inside of this genre. And then each generation gets to reinvent that genre and reflect itself through each new iteration of it. Being a part of that tradition, particularly as a kid who grew up in Oklahoma and watched Sergio Leone movies every weekend, is nothing short of an honor.