One Of The Best Adventure Movies Ever Is A Streaming Hit On Max 39 Years Later

The holiday season is upon us and with it comes the opportunity to put a dent in our watchlist while we inhale festive food and fill the awkward family silences with good old-fashioned movie classics. Should you want to make a break from the thread of Christmas films for a bit, though, you're in luck; a classic treasure of a movie has appeared on Max that might fit the bill. Sure, it's lacking in holiday cheer and doesn't have doesn't have a jolly old dude with a snowy white beard, but what it does have is a group of kids trying to evade some recently escaped convicts in search of a long-lost pirate treasure. It doesn't matter what time of year it is, because even four decades later, "The Goonies" is still good enough.

Directed by Richard Donner and produced by Steven Spielberg, 1985's "The Goonies" is generally regarded as one of the best kids films of all time and was a star vehicle for then-young talent like Corey Feldman, Josh Brolin, Sean Astin and, as of 2023, Oscar-winner, Ke Huy Quan. The film sees the titular group of youngsters find a treasure map that whisks them away on an adventure that could put a stop to their homes being destroyed to make way for a country club. Unfortunately, as if their quest wasn't dangerous enough, a family of crooks are hot on their trail and eager to claim the treasure for themselves.