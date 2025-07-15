15 Best Movies Of 1997, Ranked

There are far too many great movies of the '90s to limit to one list, from the debuts of directors like Spike Jonze to the start of iconic film franchises like "Toy Story." However, one year of the entire decade stands out as quite significant in the history of pop culture: 1997. Not only did this year see the debut of franchises like "Harry Potter," major historical events like the death of Princess Diana, and incidents like one where a "Pokémon" episode was banned outside of Japan, but it also saw the release of many memorable films.

Especially in this day and age, it can seem nostalgic for a day when theaters reigned supreme, and great art pieces weren't subjugated to death-by-streaming-releases. In 1997, cinema was in its prime, with both indie films and major blockbusters seeing prosperous runs at the box office. In case you forgot just how idyllic 1997 was for the history of film, let's take a look back through the 15 best films that were released in that calendar year, spanning genres from satire, to action, and even animation.