15 Best Movies Of The 1990s, Ranked

The 1990s are having a moment, a quarter of a century (yikes!?) since we welcomed the new millennium. Maybe it's merely millennials sipping the sweet nectar of nostalgia, "kids these days" having an archaeological-like fascination with the past, or our collective desire to remember the last time the world wasn't constantly ending (except on the big screen). Whatever the reason, it's also worth noting the '90s were also a terrific time for movies.

It was the last decade before Hollywood completely sold its soul to serialized slop. Sure, the film industry has long fawned at the feet of franchises, but get this: in the '90s, only a handful of sequels led the end-of-year box office, while Best Picture-winners even topped the domestic box office twice. Beyond the box office, the decade saw the apex of the indie film movement, "grown up" movies still being made for theaters, and spandex-clad superheroes staying an unrealized dream, not an unstoppable inevitably.

Movies were great in the '90s; now armed with the benefit of time, I'm counting down the best. While personal preference plays a part, I'm ranking these based on influence, re-watchability, cultural footprint, and good old-fashioned quality. Only three of these 15 movies won Best Picture, but each deserves its place as one of the greatest movies of the 1990s.