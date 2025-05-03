10 Directors Who Hate Marvel Movies

MCU enemy #1 is none other than Martin Scorsese, the poster child for calling out the MCU even though his comments could best be defined as "mild" at best. Scorsese infamously said that superhero movies weren't "cinema" and that they were more akin to "theme parks" than actual art. His comments came out in 2019 when MCU fever was at an all-time high, riding off the success of "Avengers: Endgame" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Suffice it to say, the internet didn't take too kindly to Scorsese's comments at the time.

Scorsese is a filmmaking legend, so if he has an opinion on a certain genre, it's probably worth it to hear him out. Perhaps that's why so many affiliated with Marvel reacted publicly to his comments, including Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, who insisted MCU movies do, in fact, take risks seeing as "Avengers: Infinity War" ended with half of the universe dusted. However, Feige also insisted that everyone is entitled to their opinion, and with a franchise that has regularly busted out billion-dollar hits, it's likely safe to assume Feige isn't crying himself to sleep at night.

In the years since Scorsese's comments, the MCU has become far more hit-and-miss with its quality with the likes of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "Thor: Love and Thunder." If the director had said the same thing today, would anyone even bat an eye?

