Chloé Zhao Reveals How Denis Villeneuve Helped With Eternals

For "Eternals" director Chloé Zhao, it wasn't just Denis Villeneuve's movies that were useful for providing stills when she pitched Marvel Studios. Villeneuve himself was part of her support system, and she looked to his film "Dune" for guidance as she was shooting "Eternals" for IMAX.

"Dune" and "Eternals" were originally scheduled to hit theaters two weeks apart from each other in November 2020. Both of them had their release dates shuffled due to the pandemic, but they ultimately landed back two weeks apart from each other in October and November 2021.

We heard back in August of this year that Zhao had seen "Dune" early. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she explains how she sought out Villeneuve's advice and drew strength from him as a friend and fellow filmmaker. She says: