Eternals Clip: Meet Richard Madden's Ikaris, The Superman Of The MCU
The "Eternals" marketing machine is right in the middle of ramping up in intensity with TV spots and clips galore, giving moviegoing audiences less and less of a reason to delay buying your tickets to the latest Marvel superhero movie that can only be seen in theaters. The early social media reactions paint a picture of an epic, operatic, and perhaps somewhat overlong extravaganza that spans centuries. With such a sprawling and cosmically-inclined story to tell, it's no surprise that Marvel would attempt to familiarize viewers ahead of time with each member of the newest team of superheroes to arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Richard Madden's Ikaris is one such fresh face, though many will recognize the actor from the early seasons of "Game of Thrones" or his more recent supporting roles in "Rocketman" and "1917."
Recent footage has painted him in no uncertain terms as the "Superman" of the MCU, complete with powers that match the title. In this latest clip, viewers are able to get a glimpse of what he's capable when not even suited up. Check it out below, courtesy of IGN.
Eternals Clip
Meet Ikaris. Richard Madden's immortal gets an introduction to remember in this "Eternals" clip, making quite an entrance in this modern-day portion of the film as Lia McHugh's Sprite, Kit Harrington's Dane Whitman (aka Black Knight), and Gemma Chan's Sersi suddenly come under attack. Even Ikarus' dramatic appearance to save the day is short-lived, however, as Sersi steps up with a show-stopping display of her own power — not to go on the offensive with, but to save lives. This brief footage doesn't reveal much, but it does show just how difficult a task the Eternals will face during the course of their adventures for anyone worried that they might be too overpowered for there to be any stakes or tension left.
"Eternals," of course, is slated to be quite a difference-maker in the MCU, in no small part due to the presence of a love triangle between Ikaris, Sersi, and Dane. Fans have seen glimpses of Ikarus and Sersi's romance through the ages in previous trailers that becomes further complicated with the eventual arrival of Harrington's Dane Whitman, Madden's former "Game of Thrones" co-star. While Dane wait won't be suiting up as his superhero alter ego in this film, audiences won't have to wait too much longer to find out what Ikarus has in store.
"Eternals" comes to theaters on November 6, 2020.