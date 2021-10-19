Eternals Clip: Meet Richard Madden's Ikaris, The Superman Of The MCU

Meet Ikaris. Richard Madden's immortal gets an introduction to remember in this "Eternals" clip, making quite an entrance in this modern-day portion of the film as Lia McHugh's Sprite, Kit Harrington's Dane Whitman (aka Black Knight), and Gemma Chan's Sersi suddenly come under attack. Even Ikarus' dramatic appearance to save the day is short-lived, however, as Sersi steps up with a show-stopping display of her own power — not to go on the offensive with, but to save lives. This brief footage doesn't reveal much, but it does show just how difficult a task the Eternals will face during the course of their adventures for anyone worried that they might be too overpowered for there to be any stakes or tension left.

"Eternals," of course, is slated to be quite a difference-maker in the MCU, in no small part due to the presence of a love triangle between Ikaris, Sersi, and Dane. Fans have seen glimpses of Ikarus and Sersi's romance through the ages in previous trailers that becomes further complicated with the eventual arrival of Harrington's Dane Whitman, Madden's former "Game of Thrones" co-star. While Dane wait won't be suiting up as his superhero alter ego in this film, audiences won't have to wait too much longer to find out what Ikarus has in store.

"Eternals" comes to theaters on November 6, 2020.