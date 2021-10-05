New Eternals TV Spot Highlights Its Sense Of Humor

Marvel movies have never been shy about mixing world-ending stakes with tension-easing humor to help keep the proceedings lively instead of dour, but sometimes it seems like these movies forget that humor can come in varieties other than snarky, self-aware quips. Hopefully, this is a case where the presence of a filmmaker on the level of Chloé Zhao can help freshen things up, as diversity can also take more forms than simply culture-related issues. For example, Zhao managed to tell the story of "Nomadland" with a deeply intimate lens while mining small moments of lightheartedness from naturalistic interactions between characters.

Admittedly, "Eternals" will be a completely different beast altogether, and it's inevitable that much of it will hue close to what the rest of the MCU has previously established, Take the final, reference-heavy moment of the early trailer, for example, which feels jarringly out of place compared to the rest of the footage. That said, the humor in this clip at least hints at the dynamic between the superhero characters rather than relying on circumstantial comedy, which is how I personally prefer it. We'll see how well Zhao balances things when "Eternals" drops in theaters on November 5, 2021.

Here's the full synopsis:

Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,' an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants. The story takes place across two time periods. One storyline is set in the past when they operated as a formidable team and a close family unit. The second storyline is in the present, when the group has fractured and split apart, content to live among humans, hiding in plain sight. The prevailing threat of the Deviants, which once again threatens the existence of mankind, means the Eternals need to put their differences aside and regroup.