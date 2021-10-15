Eternals Clip: Marvel's Newest, Oldest Heroes Save Some Helpless Humans

The first official clip from Marvel's "Eternals" has arrived, and it features sea monsters and sign language. When a winged murder dragon comes crawling out of the ocean, who's going to be there to save the prehistoric boy it wants to eat? Why, Earth's original superheroes, of course.

At 26 films and counting, you might think the Marvel Cinematic Universe has nothing new left to offer, but "Eternals" marks a number of firsts. It's the first MCU film helmed by an Oscar winner for Best Director — Chloé Zhao. It's also the first MCU film to receive a PG-13 rating for "brief sexuality," and it will introduce the first deaf superhero in the MCU.

Her name is Makkari, and she's played by Lauren Ridloff. In the clip below, you can see her and Kumail Nanjiani's character, Kingo, signing a bit as they come to the rescue.