How Angelina Jolie & A Laser Pen Helped Lauren Ridloff Shoot Eternals

In recent years, Hollywood has been making some strides in its representation of deafness, with films like "A Quiet Place" and Amazon's "Sound of Metal" utilizing their sound design to great effect while depicting the experience of deaf characters. When the sound drops out in movies like those, it puts the audience in an empathetic position where, for the briefest of moments, they are having a vicarious deaf experience — seeing the world without hearing it.

Marlee Matlin is still the only deaf actor to have won an Academy Award, but it's no longer the case that she's the only deaf or ASL-fluent actor whose face the average viewer would know. There's also Millicent Simmonds, who played the headstrong daughter of John Krasinksi and Emily Blunt's characters in "A Quiet Place" and its sequel this year, "A Quiet Place Part II." And there's Paul Raci, who was raised by deaf parents, became fluent in ASL (American Sign Language), and worked as a court interpreter before Hollywood came knocking. He reportedly almost turned down his Oscar-nominated role in "Sound of Metal" because it paid less than what he was already making as an interpreter.

Now Ridloff is bringing the first deaf superhero to the MCU. She had this say about what that playing one of the Eternals means within the MCU's aspirational framework:

"It makes so much sense to have this diversity and representation within the MCU because what the MCU is offering the world is amazing. They're offering a way for us to hope, to be able to get up and keep going and fight for what's important. More and more people are starting to see themselves in that universe, and that's powerful."

"Eternals" is coming exclusively to theaters on November 5, 2021.