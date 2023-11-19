Ridley Scott Has Turned Down A Few Superhero Movies: 'Not For Me'

Imagine, if you will, a movie about a costumed hero flying through the air, shooting laser beams out of their eyes. Now imagine that movie had a title card that read, "Directed by Ridley Scott." I'm sorry. It's probably too early in the morning for such flights of fancy. If you did allow yourself a moment to actually consider what that might look like, though, you aren't alone. Some lonely studio exec is sitting on their piles of money, dreaming of a beautiful sunset shining off spandex, shedding a tear over what could have been.

All that is to say that Ridley Scott, the man who brought us films like "Black Hawk Down," "The Martian," "Blade Runner," "Gladiator," "Alien," Kingdom of Heaven," "Thelma & Louise," and "G.I. Jane" has been offered superhero movies in the past, and he's turned them down, according to a recent interview with Deadline. Scott was speaking about his latest offering, "Napoleon," starring Joaquin Phoenix. The question he was asked concerned critiques of his work, with a joke about these naysayers wanting to have Napoleon as a spandex-covered superhero. It's one of those things that gets brought up in so many interviews, and understandably so. We all want to know if our favorite directors would be willing to take on the popular form of entertainment — such as it is these days — and put their own unique stamp on a genre that has dominated the cultural landscape for a decade-and-a-half.