Alejandro G. Iñárritu Could Never Direct A Marvel Movie, But He Respects Them

The discourse regarding the validity of the superhero genre seems to grow as the cultural phenomenon continues to dominate the conversation. A common thread in the argument against the genre as an art form is its reliance on rules and meeting the expectations of its audience. The formulaic nature of Marvel movies, in particular, has been subject to criticism by some of the most decorated filmmakers of all time, including Martin Scorsese himself. And even though it seems no one will change their tune anytime soon, another director has entered the fray with their own take on the matter.

The Academy Award-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu is currently preparing to release his most personal film yet "Bardo," but it has not stopped people from asking him about what matters most in this world — superhero movies. Iñárritu already critiqued the phenomena to a certain degree in "Birdman" (starring Batman himself Michael Keaton). However, he has now directly given his two cents on the matter. In short, he is not entirely sure how to make a superhero film but respects it nonetheless.