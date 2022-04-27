Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Latest Movie Bardo Is Heading To Netflix

Five-time Academy Award winner Alejandro González Iñárritu's newest film, the awesomely titled "Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)" will be coming to Netflix near the end of 2022. The film is currently in production and will be made available on both streaming and in theaters sometime in the fall. This will be Iñárritu's first feature film since "The Revenant" in 2015.

In the past, Iñárritu's films have all been technically ambitious and gorgeously photographed productions, with Emmanuel Lubezki winning Academy Awards for cinematography for both "The Revenant" and "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)." With "Bardo," Iñárritu will be working with cinematographer Darius Khondji, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his work on 1997's "Evita," and who filmed "The City of Lost Children," "Seven," "My Blueberry Nights," and "Uncut Gems." Khondji will be shooting "Bardo" on 65mm and it will be projected in that format at venues that still allow for it. Eugenio Caballero ("Pan's Labyrinth") will serve as the film's Production Designer.