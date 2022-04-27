Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Latest Movie Bardo Is Heading To Netflix
Five-time Academy Award winner Alejandro González Iñárritu's newest film, the awesomely titled "Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)" will be coming to Netflix near the end of 2022. The film is currently in production and will be made available on both streaming and in theaters sometime in the fall. This will be Iñárritu's first feature film since "The Revenant" in 2015.
In the past, Iñárritu's films have all been technically ambitious and gorgeously photographed productions, with Emmanuel Lubezki winning Academy Awards for cinematography for both "The Revenant" and "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)." With "Bardo," Iñárritu will be working with cinematographer Darius Khondji, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his work on 1997's "Evita," and who filmed "The City of Lost Children," "Seven," "My Blueberry Nights," and "Uncut Gems." Khondji will be shooting "Bardo" on 65mm and it will be projected in that format at venues that still allow for it. Eugenio Caballero ("Pan's Labyrinth") will serve as the film's Production Designer.
What it's about
"Bardo" will be written by Iñárritu and his "Birdman" co-screenwriter Nicolás Giacobone, and was described in the press release as a "nostalgic comedy" about a fictional Mexican documentary filmmaker who returns to his hometown to grapple with various familial and existential problems. The setting — the historical districts of Mexico City — indicates that "Bardo" will be a semi-autobiographical nostalgia piece from a director in his 50s or 60s, a common subgenre that appears to be having a renaissance ("Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood," "Belfast," "Licorice Pizza," and "The Fabelmans" also seem to fit the mold).
"Bardo" will boast an ambitious worldwide release, and will be seen in the United States, Canada, The U.K., Italy, Spain, Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, Japan, and South Korea. Scott Stuber, the head of Netflix Global said that the company has total faith in a skilled filmmaker like Iñárritu, and they are eager to have his new film seen as widely as "Bardo" will be.
"Bardo" will star Daniel Giménez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani.