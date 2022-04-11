Every Day On The Revenant Set Was A Race Against Time

Working on Alejandro G. Iñárritu's "The Revenant" was grueling, causing numerous crew members to quit. Leonardo DiCaprio, who would go on to win the Oscar for his rugged performance, confessed in The Hollywood Reporter: "I can name 30 or 40 sequences that were some of the most difficult things I've ever had to do. Whether it's going in and out of frozen rivers, or sleeping in animal carcasses, or what I ate on set. [I was] enduring freezing cold and possible hypothermia constantly."

"The Revenant" follows frontiersman Hugh Glass who is left at the mercy of Mother Nature by his crew members on a fur trading expedition in the 1800s. The film details his arduous ordeals through the dense woods and freezing snow as he tries to find civilization, battling Native Americans and almost getting mauled by a bear along the way.

What made the shoot so notoriously complex and costly was not only filming in the remote hinterlands during severe weather conditions, or shooting the film chronologically for DiCaprio to harness Glass' emotional journey, but also cinematographer Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki's decision to only use natural lighting. This greatly intensified the common film set fear of "losing the light."

Every single shot could only be filmed within a particular time frame and with no mistakes in order to capture the ideal amount of light or darkness. "It's 4 o'clock, and you've got an hour and a half of daylight, and it's not the light he wants to shoot in," a crew member explains in The Hollywood Reporter. "If you want to seamlessly stitch [the footage] together, it's not going to match." This also meant that any of the action sequences, particularly the Native American conflict that plays out in real time with a large cast, had to be carefully choreographed and rehearsed before filming.

Was this constant race against time worth it? Using natural lighting certainly made filming "The Revenant" more difficult, but there are many reasons why Iñárritu and Lubezki's choice makes for a unique cinematic experience.