Why A Pokémon Episode Was Banned Outside Of Japan

In the episode, the electric-type Pokémon Pikachu uses an attack against computer viruses inside a digital world that cause red and blue flashing. While "Pokémon" had used alternating flashing before, it had never caused this kind of mass reaction. The day after the show aired, the station issued an apology and suspended production and airing until an investigation was conducted. The series was pulled from rental shelves and the Japanese Health and Welfare Ministry even held an emergency meeting to discuss what to do. Since it seemed the specific colors, length, and type of flashing were at least partially to blame, it was deemed safe to bring the show back on the air about four months later. TV Tokyo would put warning labels on all episodes, similar to the photosensitivity warnings that appeared (and still appear) before many video games. Episode 38 would never be aired again and would not even be dubbed into English for a cut version when the show began airing in syndication in the United States a year later.

When the show returned in Japan following its hiatus, an explanation was aired for children at the beginning of the episode to help them understand what had happened and reassure them that it would not happen again. The "Pokémon Panic," as it became called, still has no official explanation, though many believe it was a combination of a small number of children having seizures while many others suffered from the effects of mass hysteria. Though there have been other, more limited cases of people having seizures due to photosensitivity, there hasn't been anything quite like the "Pokémon Panic" before or since.