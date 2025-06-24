Netflix features no shortage of films — in fact, /Film's Luke Y. Thompson put together a stellar compilation of the best sci-fi movies on Netflix that everyone should check out. Yet, its kids movies section might be its most underrated aspect, because to quote WWE superstar Sheamus, "It's banger after banger after banger." It's nonstop entertainment for the young and the young at heart.

So, how exactly did we pick the top 15 kids movies on Netflix right now? What was the methodology used? The approach was twofold. One, each movie needed to have a good-to-great critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. And two, a mix of personal preference and general audience reception toward the films played pivotal roles in the final selection. Of course, not everyone will agree on all the movies chosen for this list, but hey, this doesn't mean you can't enjoy what you enjoy. Love it all. Hate it all. Ignore it all. That's the beauty of life.

With all the formalities out of the way, here are the 15 best kids movies on Netflix right now.