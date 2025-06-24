The 15 Best Kids Movies On Netflix Right Now
Netflix features no shortage of films — in fact, /Film's Luke Y. Thompson put together a stellar compilation of the best sci-fi movies on Netflix that everyone should check out. Yet, its kids movies section might be its most underrated aspect, because to quote WWE superstar Sheamus, "It's banger after banger after banger." It's nonstop entertainment for the young and the young at heart.
So, how exactly did we pick the top 15 kids movies on Netflix right now? What was the methodology used? The approach was twofold. One, each movie needed to have a good-to-great critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. And two, a mix of personal preference and general audience reception toward the films played pivotal roles in the final selection. Of course, not everyone will agree on all the movies chosen for this list, but hey, this doesn't mean you can't enjoy what you enjoy. Love it all. Hate it all. Ignore it all. That's the beauty of life.
With all the formalities out of the way, here are the 15 best kids movies on Netflix right now.
Plankton: The Movie
Sheldon J. Plankton remains popular in the "SpongeBob SquarePants" franchise, but did he really need a movie? There were only two outcomes here: either this turned out to be "Joker" or "Kraven the Hunter." Actually, there was a third option: "Plankton: The Movie" establishes itself as a fun, lighthearted spin-off movie for "SpongeBob" fans to witness a different side of the character.
In this animated musical film, Plankton's frustrated computer wife, Karen, decides she doesn't need him to take over the world anymore, so she removes her Empathy chip and says, "Bye, little buddy." Plankton seeks SpongeBob's assistance to reach Karen again, while the audience learns more about Plankton and Karen's history and relationship. The story proves to be a journey of self-discovery for Plankton, too, as he takes accountability for how he has treated Karen in the past.
"Plankton: The Movie" holds a 71% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While not a home run by any stretch of the imagination, most people appreciate the quirkiness of the film and how it captures the bonkers magic of "SpongeBob SquarePants" in general. Plus, who isn't a sucker for a story where the villain finds his heart?
Leo
Adam Sandler's Netflix projects leave a lot to be desired. For every "Hubie Halloween," there's an occasional (uncut) gem like 2023's "Leo." The animated film sees Sandler voice Leo, an aging tuatara and class pet who fears he only has one year to live. While Leo holds aspirations of escaping and experiencing the wild before he croaks, he ends up helping the students to deal with their substitute teacher and provide sage advice.
Ultimately, the movie's message is about living — not merely breathing — and finding out what really matters before we all shuffle off this mortal coil. It's all positive and leaves the viewer feeling happy at the end. Also, it helps that Sandler as well as his co-stars like Bill Burr and Cecily Strong are all at the top of their game here.
On Rotten Tomatoes, "Leo" licked its way to 84% on the Tomatometer and 89% on the Popcornmeter, indicating that the majority of audiences and critics approve of it. And how couldn't they, especially when you consider how delightfully sweet this animated movie is?
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Is 2023's "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget" as excellent as its 2000 predecessor? No, but it's a mighty fine sequel that deserves to have more people shouting about this clucking good movie. This time around, Rocky and Ginger embark on a quest to save their daughter, Molly, who is taken to a poultry farm owned by a familiar face from the previous film.
"Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget" features new actors, Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi, as the voices of lead characters Ginger and Rocky, while many other characters have also been recast. The actors bring a new flair and personality to the story, but the "Chicken Run" franchise continues to be more about laughs than substance — and that isn't a slight at all.
On Rotten Tomatoes, the film sits on 83% critical approval. The general consensus being that it captures the tone of the original movie, but it isn't quite in the same league. That's a fair assessment. Don't disregard how "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget" is a fun and flighty return to the fowl legacy, though.
Nightbooks
In "Nightbooks," which is based on J. A. White's novel, young Alex Mosher (Winslow Fegley) is like a mini Stephen King. He possesses the gift of being able to write impressive scary stories. His parents, though, aren't overly thrilled, so Alex decides he wants to burn his books. He doesn't get the chance to do so, as the witch Natacha (Krysten Ritter) insists that Alex read her a spooky story (with unhappy endings) every night or he will perish!
Despite being released in 2021, there's an old-school quality to "Nightbooks" that harks back to the magical kids fantasy movies released in the '80s, such as "The NeverEnding Story" and "Labyrinth." The story draws you in, as you watch how Alex manages to overcome the witch's demands and learns to be comfortable about who he is as a storyteller.
On Rotten Tomatoes, "Nightbooks" holds a 90% critical approval rating. Numerous critics praised the creativity of the Netflix exclusive movie and its ability to be a gateway horror for the younger audience.
The Sea Beast
"The Sea Beast" plays on the well-established trope of monsters being misunderstood by humans, as monster hunter Jacob Holland and stowaway orphan Maisie Brumble encounter the sea beast known as Red Bluster. While Jacob initially believes Red to be a menacing threat to humanity, he comes to realize there's more to this story than meets the eye.
Not only did the movie achieve a phenomenal 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer, but it also became Netflix's most viewed original animated film, as per Cartoon Brew. In addition to this, "The Sea Beast" notched up a Best Animated Feature nomination from the Academy Awards. The overall consensus among critics and viewers is that the film doesn't feature an overly novel premise, but it has the heart and breathtaking animation to compensate for the lack of originality. It's true, since it's practically impossible to not fall in love with these compelling characters, exquisite scenery, and the high-seas adventure on offer.
Matilda the Musical
Many viewers hold a special fondness for 1996's "Matilda," starring Mara Wilson as the telekinetic child prodigy Matilda Wormwood who enacts revenge on the bullies both at home and school. So, when news dropped that Netflix was remaking the Roald Dahl classic — as a musical no less — there were more than a few twisted noses. Sure, there was a Tony Award-winning musical about "Matilda," but would it work as a straight-to-streaming movie?
As it turns out, the story of Matilda more than works as a musical — it's probably the best adaptation yet. Yes, even more than the 1996 film. Alisha Weir infuses her own magic into the character of Matilda, while Emma Thompson rages supreme as the frightening Miss Trunchbull. More importantly, the song and dance numbers enhance the story rather than feel shoe-horned à la "Joker: Folie à Dunce."
Apart from the sensational 93% rating on the Tomatometer, "Matilda the Musical" is also the kind of film that possesses a strong rewatchability factor. Best part? It's made for the whole family.
Nimona
Based on the graphic novel by ND Stevenson, "Nimona" is a futuristic medieval story quite like any other. In the film, disgraced Ballister Boldheart forms a friendship with the shapeshifter Nimona after he's framed for killing Queen Valerin. On this quest for redemption, Ballister discovers more about Nimona and who she might truly be.
"Nimona" garnered deserved praise for its LGBTQ+ representation and queer themes. It isn't too difficult to see how Nimona's powers serve as a metaphor for gender fluidity, while it's equally welcome to see how the relationship between Ballister and Ambrosius Goldenloin is portrayed. As /Film's BJ Colangelo wrote about seeing "Nimona" with a crowd of queer kids, it's a film about empathy and acceptance — two qualities that the world needs more than ever.
The animated film achieved 92% on the Tomatometer and 90% on the Popcornmeter. The latter score, in particular, is important, because review bombing has often shown the ugly side of intolerant and hateful movie "fans." Yet, somehow, "Nimona" united the often divided — now, isn't that something?
Klaus
Sergio Pablos' "Klaus" reimagines the story of the man we know best as Santa Claus — and every child's favorite person when there are gifts under the Christmas tree. In this version, a young postman Jesper Johansen meets the mysterious toymaker Klaus in the Far North. Soon, through the efforts of Jesper and Klaus, the toymaker's creations start to bring joy to children.
Beautifully animated and a spellbinding retelling of Santa's origin story, "Klaus" isn't only one of the best kids movies on Netflix right now, but it's also among the greatest Christmas films of all time. It's a feel-good story that tugs on the heart strings and injects holiday spirit into even the biggest grinch, reminding everyone that not every Christmas flick needs to be made by Hallmark.
"Klaus" cheered its way to a 95% critical approval score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the true testament to its legacy is how it's become a must-watch holiday movie since its release in 2019.
Paddington in Peru
People argue about the greatest movie trilogy of all time. Is it "The Lord of the Rings"? What about "Star Wars"? Maybe even Christopher Nolan's Batman movies? All these options are wrong, because the correct answer is "Paddington," and nothing else. The film series about the adorable bear with a red hat and insatiable love for marmalade sandwiches is all killer, no filler.
"Paddington" and "Paddington 2" achieved near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores, while "Paddington in Peru" notched up a mighty impressive 93% on the Tomatometer. In this third outing, Paddington receives a strange letter from Aunt Lucy and decides to go to Peru, with the Brown family, to check up on her. Expectedly, adventure (and misadventure) follow wherever this little brown bear goes.
Much like the other films in the series, "Paddington in Peru" promotes a unique brand of sweet cinema. It's all about family and making everyone feel gooey inside about life's precious moments. You just want to spend more time with this bear, because he's genuinely good. Make no mistake about it, we need to protect Paddington at all costs.
Orion and the Dark
What's it like to live in a constant state of terror? Just ask 11-year-old Orion Mendelson, who holds a number of irrational fears that prevent him from living his life. This all changes when he's visited by Dark, which happens to be the omega of dreads for him. Dark takes Orion on an adventure to show him that he doesn't need to be afraid all the time.
What's clever about "Orion and the Dark," which is based on the novel written by Emma Yarlett, is how it addresses anxiety. Through its original tale and gorgeous animation, it takes the audience on an unforgettable journey, demonstrating how it's okay to be uncomfortable and uncertain at times, but that shouldn't stop you from experiencing life.
"Orion and the Dark" scored a 92% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with several critics praising its ambitious story. That said, it shouldn't be too surprising, since the script was written by Charlie Kaufman, who's better known for penning "Being John Malkovich" and "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind." Hands down, "Orion and the Dark" is one of the best Netflix movies of 2024.
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
If you think about it, "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" takes a lot of inspiration from "A Goofy Movie." Much like Goofy tried to preserve his relationship with Max by taking him on a road trip, the same happens as Rick Mitchell tries to save his deteriorating relationship with his daughter Katie and organize a family bonding trip. Oh, the only difference is that the Mitchells need to face an impending robot apocalypse. No biggie!
Combining slick animation in the same vein as "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and lovable characters — especially the Mitchell family dog, Monchi — "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" delivers an all-round fun, energetic, and wacky time. It ticks every single box of what you expect from an animated movie.
On Rotten Tomatoes, "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" cruised to 97% on the Tomatometer. Most critics agreed that the allure lies in the interpersonal dynamics between the Mitchells and how they learn how to work together to avoid disaster — both in terms of their relationship and the robo-apocalypse.
The Wild Robot
Written and directed by Chris Sanders, aka the brains trust behind "Lilo & Stitch" and "How to Train Your Dragon," "The Wild Robot" is as an animated adaptation of Peter Brown's novel. In this tale, a robot, Roz, ends up on an island. Initially, she's rejected by the wildlife and seen as a danger. One fateful day, Roz accidentally crushes a nest of goose eggs, killing all but one of them. Roz raises the lone gosling as her own son and names him Brightbill, but how will he feel when he finds out that Roz is the one who destroyed his family?
Talk about a movie that hits you in the feels! Holding onto a 96% score on the Tomatometer and 98% on the Popcornmeter, "The Wild Robot" touches the soul with a sentimental story that won't leave a dry eye in the house, but in the end, it will warm up the heart and renew faith in humanity — even if it's conveyed through non-human characters.
Not only is "The Wild Robot" one of the best kids movies on Netflix right now, but it's also the best DreamWorks animation film ever.
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
There's an endearing quality about "Wallace & Gromit," even decades after this Claymation pair first appeared on screen. No one gets tired of watching the harebrained schemes of Wallace and his poor dog, Gromit, who somehow becomes a part of the plans — willingly or unwillingly. In "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl," an old foe from the franchise reappears: Feathers McGraw. The criminal penguin hacks into Wallace's latest invention — a smart gnome named Norbot — to create a legion of gnomes to do his bidding and go after Wallace and Gromit. How dastardly!
"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" holds a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — and it isn't only because the critics were feeling generous on the day. It's really that good, and one of the best animated movies of 2024. The film values laughs and simplicity over pseudo-intelligence. Like a warm cup of cocoa on a cold winter's night, "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" invites the viewer in to sit down, enjoy what's on offer, and sleep with a smile on their face afterward. Sometimes, breezy entertainment just hits the spot.
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Look, when it comes to Guillermo del Toro, does he ever miss? It shouldn't have surprised anyone that his 2022 adaptation of "Pinocchio" proved to be a million times better than Disney's live-action adaptation that was stiffer than the wooden boy's left leg.
In /Film's review of "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," Hannah Shaw-Williams praised how it combined the classic children's tale, "Frankenstein," and Fascist Italy into a movie that asked real questions merely beyond a wooden puppet wanting to be a real boy. Of course, del Toro taps into his horror side for the character designs and overall aesthetic, as he and co-director Mark Gustafson craft a visually arresting stop-motion film, though not to the extent that children may forgo sleep for the rest of their lives.
"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" holds a 96% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with many reviewers heralding the reimagination of the classic story. Unquestionably, it's one of the better movies about Pinocchio, embracing rather than resisting the darker elements of Carlo Collodi's "The Adventures of Pinocchio." It also happens to be one of the best kids movies on Netflix right now.
The LEGO Movie
On paper, "The LEGO Movie" sounds exactly like "The Kool-Aid Movie" idea from Apple TV+'s "The Studio," where studios make franchises out of absolutely everything for no other reason than exploiting popular IP. Yet, here's the thing: while everyone might have scoffed at the bad premise of "The LEGO Movie," writer-directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller transformed it into a cinematic miracle.
Bursting with sharp wit, side-splitting humor, and a subtle dig at consumerism, "The LEGO Movie" follows the largely unimpressive Emmet Brickowski, a construction worker who loves to be a part of the team. Everything's not awesome, though, when Emmet gets sucked into the resistance — which also features LEGO Batman — and needs to face off against the dastardly Lord Business, who holds his own nefarious plans for this brick world.
Rightfully so, "The LEGO Movie" stands tall with 96% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer. The laughs never stop for a single second, as Emmet and pals run the gamut of pop culture and poke fun at everyone and everything. It must be said, though, that LEGO Batman, voiced by the unstoppable Will Arnett, steals the show here. Does Michael Keaton still think he's Batman? Pfft! Arnett might have something to say about that.