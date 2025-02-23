There was a time when Netflix itself would have been considered sci-fi. High-definition movies on demand in your living room, for a monthly fee, sometimes day and date with theatrical releases? Yeah, not a thing until pretty recently, which might make you wonder how many of the sci-fi features actually on Netflix are in danger of coming true eventually.

Netflix isn't just a studio and purveyor of original movies, though — it's also home to former theatrical releases from other studios, which linger on the service for short and long terms. So when the time came to round up the best sci-fi films on the service, as of this writing at least, we've included some of those too. Toho, Warner Bros. and Sony have made deals with the streamer that would seem to ensure decent tenures for the ones cited below, but it's an unpredictable world, one in which streaming services have been known to delete even their own product. Just ask Warwick Davis about the cancellation of "Willow."

With as much confidence as we can reasonably muster, however, these are the 15 best sci-fi movies on Netflix for the foreseeable future.