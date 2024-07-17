SpongeBob SquarePants At 25: The Stellar Voice Cast Share Memories From The Iconic Series [Exclusive]

Most voiceover auditions are based on a one-sheet, essentially an elevator pitch with the most basic information about a character, without much in terms of nuance. This means that the initial image an actor has of the role, or the show at large, can be vastly different from the finished product.

Bumpass: They usually give you, in a cartoon audition, a drawing of the character, and then they'll describe in words his traits. Our job is to fabricate those into something that is acceptable. And I saw that he had this big honking nose, so I gave him a little bit of a nasal quality. I knew he was sarcastic, so I said, "Oh, puh-lease," kind of thing.

It just fortunately worked out that Steve said that was what we're looking for. As we went on, we came up with his laugh. Steve came to me and said, "They have a gag in mind. Whenever he laughs, they do an accordion effect on the nose." The laugh had to be a rhythmic staccato kind of thing. I always end off-key if I can. And Steve said, "That's it," and walked away. And that's what we settled on. That was part of the process.

Lawrence: She's a squirrel. She's from Texas, she's a scientist. She knows karate. That's it. And then a little bit of dialogue, right? So I did some research to try to figure out the accent and how I wanted her to be, and what all that would look like. Then I just recorded it and you send it in. You don't meet anyone, you just record and it goes off into the universe, and you hope for the best. And then I got a couple of callbacks, and I was like, "Oh, huh, I must've done something." I got to meet the creator, Steve Hillenburg, at the final callback, and I was so nervous. I was such a disaster. I was truly like — I was a train wreck. But yeah, I wound up getting the job. I didn't really have any information. I know Tom had been working with Steve, and he knew so much about the world and the story and everything, and I came into it kind of blind.

I was really excited that she was so complex as a female character. I mean, honestly, personally, I was like, "Wow, this is cool. Here's a capable girl. She can do it all. She's girly, but not crazy girly. She's athletic, she's sporty, she's smart, she's funny." She was so well-rounded that I was just really excited to get to play with her, you know? And I think my initial thoughts were, I was just so overwhelmed. But as the series has gone on, I realized just how important truly that has been to little girls, not just selfish me playing her, but to the girls watching.

Brown: I said [to my agent], "What's the character?" And the character was a stingy crab, at the bottom of the sea. And they sent me the script, and it made no sense to me at all. But that didn't matter. It didn't matter that it didn't make sense. So I said, "Well, this looks crazy enough." I like crazy stuff. I did "Buckaroo Banzai," I can get behind that. So I sort of tried to remember the voice of [Robert Newton] from "Treasure Island," the Disney movie, which is very pirate-y sort of exact prototype for "Arr," and that kind of a pirate thing. So I said, "Okay, I'll go in there and do that kind of weird accent," get the voice like that. And I went in and I sat down with Steve [Hillenburg] in a conference room, and he had a handheld tape recorder.

If you listen to [the voice], it does slowly change. And I credit Steve with that, because being in the room and sort of guiding me through it, I could make the noise and say the words, but he moved me off of that kind of weird accent, that weird pirate-y "Arr." He moved me off of that a little bit. It'll sneak in every now and then, just for comedy's sake. But he refined that for me over the season. Not on that day, but over the season. I remember trying things and doing things and making suggestions. What I mostly remember is Stephen very sweetly and softly saying, "No, Clancy, no, don't do it like that." That's what I remember him doing. Not a lot of affirmation the other way. His affirmation was moving on, and if he smiled and laughed, that was his affirmation. But yeah, he sort of refined it off of my poor imitation of [Robert Newton].

Kenny: Before [Stephen Hillenburg] even pitched it to Nickelodeon, he said, "I have this thing. My first place I pitch it to is going to be Nickelodeon, and then I don't know where I'm going to go after that if they don't bite," which fortunately they did. But he showed me everything. He had the whole world mapped out graphically and character-wise in terms of writing about what their personalities were going to be and also very evocative artwork showing what their personalities were and the houses they lived in and what the town looked like and those flowers that are in the background on the screen and all that. That was all there on paper before. Mostly paper, and there's some watercolor paintings too, but it was all there.

So when he showed me that, I had a really great idea because he was so clear and it was so all there. It was everything I needed to know and I just fell in love with it. Right from the first time I saw it, I fell in love with it. And I always say it's one of the rare times where ... as an actor, you're auditioning all the time. Most of the time you don't get it and you move on. You go to your next audition. "Oh, that would've been nice. I think I would've been good for that, but apparently they didn't agree," whatever. But SpongeBob was maybe one of only a couple of times in my career where I looked at it and I said, "If I turn on the TV and anyone other than me is doing this character, I'm going to be sad. It's going to make me sad. It's going to make me really deeply sorrowful."

As far as finding the voice, Steve knew what he wanted. He just kind of directed me into it. He had heard me do this sort of adenoidal nasal voice before, but never for a major character. And he filed it away and years later he was like, "Remember that thing that you did that one time where you were being that guy?" And I was like, "Not really." And then he pulled up the episode and showed it to me, and he was like, "That guy." And I'm like, "Oh, okay. Yeah, okay. Yeah, okay."

Fagerbakke: I knew nothing. I had no idea. I didn't get it. I didn't get what Steve was trying to do. I had no idea. I thought it was just dopey preschool stuff and that it was stupid. It wasn't until I saw the pilot that the bomb blew my brain apart.