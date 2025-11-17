20 Best Movies Like Knives Out
Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" has become a whodunit staple since its release in 2019. Daniel Craig led the star-studded mystery as Benoit Blanc, a private investigator who has been described as "the world's greatest detective." The film received rave reviews, including a 9.5 out of 10 rating from /Film, and sparked two sequels, "Glass Onion" in 2022 and "Wake Up Dead Man" in 2025. At the BFI London Film Festival in 2025 (via Variety), Johnson said he'd be "thrilled to keep making these for the rest of my life." If you are a fan of Johnson's "Knives Out" and are looking for similar films, we've got you covered.
From classic mysteries to films with big casts and quirky characters, there are plenty of movies that evoke the tone of "Knives Out." Our list has films ranging from silent era releases to projects that came out in the 2020s. Whether you are looking for a good Agatha Christie adaptation or more crime comedies from Rian Johnson, never forget to "observe the facts without biases of the head or heart."
Here are the best movies like "Knives Out" that you should seek out now.
The Last of Sheila
Herbert Ross' 1973 whodunit, "The Last of Sheila," is a film Rian Johnson often referenced during the "Glass Onion" press tour, and it's why he filmed the movie in Greece. Just like Johnson's films, "The Last of Sheila" stars an exciting cast portraying a wealthy group of people with dark secrets. Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim and "Psycho" star Anthony Perkins teamed up to write the torrid tale, and years later, Sondheim would cameo in "Glass Onion," marking his last onscreen appearance before his death.
"The Last of Sheila" begins after a woman is killed in a hit-and-run. Her husband invites a group of their friends on his yacht under the guise of fun. However, he is really trying to uncover his wife's killer. Richard Benjamin, Dyan Cannon, James Coburn, Joan Hackett, James Mason, Ian McShane, Raquel Welch, and Yvonne Romain make up the cast. The film is both stylish and tantalizing, and it takes a lot of unexpected turns.
Gosford Park
Robert Altman's 2001 dramedy/mystery is not only a must-see for fans of "Knives Out," but it is also recommended for folks who love "Downton Abbey." The film written by "Downton" creator Julian Fellowes earned seven Academy Award nominations and a win for Best Original Screenplay, and it tells an upstairs-downstairs story with a murder mystery twist. The movie begins when Sir William McCordle (Michael Gambon, in one of his best films) is murdered in his home while throwing a shooting party. Naturally, everyone's a suspect.
Kristin Scott Thomas, Maggie Smith, Charles Dance, Kelly Macdonald, Clive Owen, Ryan Phillippe, and Helen Mirren are just some of the famous faces you'll see in this film. Just like "Knives Out," a lot of the charm comes from watching an exciting line-up of talent interact. Stephen Fry's Inspector Thompson is more bumbling than Benoit Blanc, but he's enjoyable to watch.
Murder at the Gallop
There will be no shortage of Agatha Christie adaptations on this list, and first up is George Pollock's second Miss Marple film, "Murder at the Gallop." The 1963 mystery marked the return of Margaret Rutherford as Miss Jane Marple, a character she would play in four feature films. While "Murder, She Said," "Murder Most Foul," and "Murder Ahoy" are all worth your time, "Murder at the Gallop" is the one that most evokes the spirit of "Knives Out."
After a wealthy recluse named Mr. Enderby dies in front of her, Miss Marple begins to suspect foul play. When the victim's family arrives for the will reading, Miss Marple decides to be a guest at the hotel run by the nephew. The beauty of Miss Marple is how involved she gets in cases despite not being a detective. Just like Blanc, she tends to notice things others don't, and she is always one step ahead of the cops.
While audiences loved watching Rutherford play Christie's iconic character, the writer wasn't a fan of her casting. Christie revealed what she really thought of adaptations of her work, and Rutherford wasn't how she had envisioned Marple.
The Cat and the Canary (1927)
Paul Leni's 1922 dark comedy, "The Cat and the Canary," marked the first film adaptation of the play by John Willard. Just like "Knives Out," "The Cat and the Canary" is centered on a will reading that takes place in a mansion. However, that's not where the similarities end. "The Cat and the Canary" is also incredibly amusing.
When millionaire Cyrus West's will is read on the 20th anniversary of his death, he leaves everything to his most distant relative, Annabelle West (Laura La Plante). The catch? Annabelle must be judged sane by a doctor to receive the money. This leads to some spooky shenanigans as Annabelle's sanity is tested. It's neat to watch a story like this one unfold in the silent era. Cinephiles are sure to be fascinated.
There've been multiple remakes of "The Cat and the Canary," including a 1939 film starring Bob Hope and a 1978 version. There was also an adaptation made by Universal Pictures in 1930 called "The Cat Creeps." Universal would eventually become famous for their monster movies, and this is considered the first horror picture with sound made by the studio, but it was sadly lost. Only two minutes of the movie remain in the 1932 short film "Boo!"
Clue
Jonathan Lynn's 1985 comedy "Clue" is easily the funniest mystery on this list. Based on the board game of the same time, "Clue" stars a brilliant cast of comedic actors led by Tim Curry. The movie went from being a box office flop to a cult hit, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a list like this one that doesn't include it.
When six strangers arrive at a New England mansion, it becomes clear they are all being blackmailed by the mysterious Mr. Boddy. As his name suggests, he soon becomes the victim of murder. While "Clue" is formatted as a typical murder mystery, it's above all a farce, which leaves room for hilarious mishaps. The most unique thing about "Clue" is its multiple alternate endings. Showing the plot unfold with different outcomes proves that it was the fun we had along the way, not the killer reveal, that truly matters.
The Thin Man
"The Thin Man" is another wonderful comedic mystery. W. S. Van Dyke's 1934 film was adapted from Dashiell Hammett's novel, and stars William Powell and Myrna Loy as Nick and Nora Charles, one of the best married couples ever put to screen. They are lovable as individuals, but their chemistry is unmatched. Nick is a former detective who retired after marrying Nora, a wealthy heiress. In the film, the duo gets caught up in a mystery while visiting NYC for the holidays. The movie has a cozy winter feel akin to the fall setting of "Knives Out."
"The Thin Man" was nominated for four Oscars. It was up for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. It was also the first of five movies to follow the Charleses. Every sequel is worth watching, especially the second installment, "After the Thin Man," which co-stars a young Jimmy Stewart. Here is the correct order to watch the six films.
Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
The next Agatha Christie adaptation on our list is Kenneth Branagh's 2017 film, "Murder on the Orient Express." Arguably Christie's most famous work, the tale tells the story of a perplexing murder that happens on a train. As luck would have it, world-renowned Belgian detective Hercule Poirot (Branagh) is on board when the murder occurs, so he begins an investigation. Christie's novel was inspired by a terrifying true story.
The stacked cast of suspects includes Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Olivia Colman, and more. The movie is picturesque and earned a Best Production Design award from the British Film Designers Guild. The Critics' Choice Awards also nominated the film for Best Production Design.
Branagh's adaptation wasn't the first film to tackle Christie's story. There was a 1974 film directed by Sidney Lumet that starred Albert Finney as Poirot. There's some debate as to which version is better, but we have to give it to Branagh. He makes more interesting use of the space, and his performance as Poirot has a lot more sauce than Finney's. Even if the '70s version is more your style, Branagh's robust take on Poirot is bound to appeal to fans of Craig's Blanc performance.
8 Women
"8 Women" is a 2002 French comedy directed by François Ozon that was based on a play by Robert Thomas. Similar to "Knives Out," "8 Women" is a quirky mystery that kicks off with the death of the family patriarch. When every woman in the household becomes a suspect, they must defend themselves through song. In addition to being an amusing musical, the film is rich in color and follows engaging characters.
The titular eight women are played by Danielle Darrieux, Isabelle Huppert, Catherine Deneuve, Fanny Ardant, Emmanuelle Béart, Virginie Ledoyen, Ludivine Sagnier, and Firmine Richard. Every woman gets their own song, which adds to the movie's immense charm. /Film previously named "8 Women" as one of the most underrated musical movies you need to check out.
While "8 Women" was selected as the French entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 75th Academy Awards, it wasn't nominated. However, the entire cast won Best Actress at the European Film Awards.
Prescription: Murder
The great Peter Falk is known for playing Lieutenant Columbo on "Columbo," but his first outing as the homicide detective was in the television movie "Prescription: Murder." Released in 1968, the project was directed by Richard Irving and came three years before the "Columbo" series officially began. The TV movie was based on the play of the same name, which means Falk was not the original Columbo. Character actor Thomas Mitchell was the first person to play the unassuming detective.
"Prescription: Murder" and "Columbo" are unique in that the audience knows who the killer is from the start. The enjoyment comes from watching Columbo figure everything out. Falk once explained why he thought the show was so beloved, saying it was the details of the crimes that kept people coming back. However, many would argue that Falk's performance was the main draw. He was magical in the role and earned four Emmys for his performance. His last outing as Columbo was in 2003, when he was 76.
Vengeance
The most recent film on our list is B.J. Novak's directorial debut, "Vengeance." The 2022 black comedy/mystery stars Novak as Ben Manalowitz, a NYC podcaster who travels to Texas to attend the funeral of a girl he'd been hooking up with. Ben ends up spending time with the girl's family and gets wrapped up in the mystery of her death, which includes characters played by Boyd Holbrook, J. Smith-Cameron, Dove Cameron, Issa Rae, and Ashton Kutcher.
While "Knives Out" tackles the class divide, "Vengeance" puts a focus on the difference between coastal elites and small-town southerners. Novak does a good job of balancing the highs and lows of both perspectives. His character is judgmental, and he's forced to learn some harsh lessons. There are dark moments in the film, but it's also quite funny. /Film rated the movie a 7 out of 10, calling it "a wry and darkly funny debut."
Death on the Nile (1978)
We may have preferred Branagh's take on "Murder on the Orient Express," but when it comes to "Death on the Nile," John Guillermin's 1978 version reigns supreme. In fact, /Film previously ranked it as the best film adaptation of a Christie novel.
"Death on the Nile" has all the pieces that make a great mystery. The cast is filled with legendary stars, and the twists are delectable. This time, Peter Ustinov takes on the role of Poirot, and his rendition has more substance than Finney's take.
In "Death on the Nile," the murder does not take place until halfway through the movie, but the characters manage to keep the story engaging. The line-up of actors includes Jane Birkin, Jon Finch, Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, Olivia Hussey, Angela Lansbury, David Niven, Maggie Smith, and more.
Costume designer Anthony Powell took home some major awards for his work on "Death on the Nile." The movie won Best Costume Design at the Academy Awards and at the BAFTAs.
Bad Times at the El Royale
Drew Goddard's "Bad Times at the El Royale" predates "Knives Out" by only one year. While the movie doesn't have the same following as Johnson's whodunnit, it's one of the better mysteries of the decade. "Bad Times" features an all-star cast made up of Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman, and Chris Hemsworth.
The neo-noir thriller takes place in the 1960s and follows a group of strangers with various secrets staying at a rundown hotel. Taking place in one night, the film follows the guests as their dark pasts are threatened to be exposed. "Bad Times" was positively reviewed at the time of its release and was a hit at the Saturn Awards. It was nominated in five categories and took home the prize for Best Thriller film.
Green For Danger
"Green For Danger" is a 1946 thriller/drama/mystery that follows the staff of a rural hospital during World War II. The film was the first project made by Pinewood Studios once they reopened after the war. Directed by Sidney Gilliat, "Green For Danger" was based on the novel by Christianna Brand. The film follows Inspector Cockrill (Alastair Sim) as he tries to solve the case of multiple murders at the hospital.
Brand first created Inspector Cockrill for "Heads You Lose," which was never adapted for film. The character is a crumudgeon, but has a gentle interior. Sim's performance is engaging, and even when he's not acting likable, you are still rooting for him.
"Green For Danger" is interesting because much of the runtime is spent on the romantic entanglements of the hospital staff. It feels like "ER" or "Grey's Anatomy" if they'd been written by Agatha Christie. There are unexpected turns throughout the film, which is one of the more dramatic outings on this list. The movie also stars Sally Gray, Trevor Howard, Rosamund John, and Leo Genn.
Inherent Vice
Paul Thomas Anderson's neo-noir black comedy "Inherent Vice" is a top-tier outing from the director. The 2014 film was Anderson's first adaptation of a Thomas Pynchon novel before he made "One Battle After Another." The story follows Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix), a private investigator and stoner who sets out to find his missing ex-girlfriend.
"Inherent Vice" is a wacky take on the mystery genre with a well-meaning but borderline incompetent lead. Phoenix gives a great performance, marking a lighter showing from the dramatic actor. While the mystery is not centered on a murder like most of the films on the list, Doc's journey is filled with memorable characters and humor. All of the supporting players shine no matter their screentime. The movie also features Josh Brolin, Owen Wilson, Katherine Waterston, Eric Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, Benicio del Toro, Jena Malone, Maya Rudolph, Martin Short, and Joanna Newsom.
The Trouble with Harry
"The Trouble With Harry" is a unique addition to Alfred Hitchcock's filmography. The 1955 film marked the director's first dark comedy, and despite being a box office flop, it served as a prototype for "Alfred Hitchcock Presents." When multiple townspeople stumble upon a body, a series of mishaps leads them to cover up what they believe to be an accidental killing. The characters are some of the quirkiest people ever put to screen, and their peculiar behavior makes the film a kooky ride.
The project stars Edmund Gwenn, John Forsythe, Mildred Natwick, Jerry Mathers, and Shirley MacLaine in her film debut. While the movie is not one of Hitchcock's best, it's the closest movie he made to "Knives Out." In addition to the comedy and eccentric characters, "The Trouble With Harry" has a beautiful autumn setting. The colors in the film are outrageously stunning, making it a must-watch during the fall season.
"The Trouble With Harry" earned BAFTA nominations for Best Film and Best Foreign Actress (MacLaine). MacLaine's performance also earned her a Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer. They certainly got that one right, considering MacLaine went on to win an Academy Award, an Emmy, two BAFTAs, and six more Globes.
The Brothers Bloom
"Brick" was Rian Johnson's first mystery film, but his 2008 crime comedy "The Brothers Bloom" feels more like the spiritual predecessor to "Knives Out." The movie stars Adrian Brody and Mark Ruffalo as brothers and con artists who set their sights on a rich and eccentric woman played by Rachel Weisz. As the caper unfolds, Brody's Bloom begins to fall for Weisz's Penelope, which puts their plan at risk.
"The Brothers Bloom" is one of Johnson's more tender outings, and it is considered an underrated film in his filmography. The relationships are strong, the antics are light-hearted, and it unfolds rather sweetly despite a bittersweet ending. The zany characters feel like a precursor to the ones in "Knives Out," and the outlandish behavior of the rich is clearly a topic Johnson has always been interested in.
The Mirror Crack'd
The final Agatha Christie adaptation on our list is Guy Hamilton's 1980 film "Mirror Crack'd." Based on "The Mirror Crack'd from Side to Side," the film sees Angela Lansbury taking on the role of Miss Marple, only a few years before she starred as Jessica Fletcher in "Murder, She Wrote." Lansbury's version of the character isn't as involved in the mystery as Margaret Rutherford was. Instead of getting close to the suspects, this Marple keeps to her home and shares theories with Inspector Craddock (Edward Cox). Lansbury's performance is arguably closer to the book version of Marple, but her lack of participation is disappointing. However, the movie is a must-see for its supporting characters.
"Mirrir Crack'd" stars Hollywood legends Elizabeth Taylor and Kim Novak, who portray rival actors. When a drink meant for Taylor's character kills a devoted fan, the list of suspects is delectably star-studded. The cast also includes Rock Hudson, Tony Curtis, and Geraldine Chaplin. The tone of "Mirrir Crack'd" is campier than most Christie adaptations. It's made for mystery fans who like a little melodrama. The killer reveal is one you don't see coming, because it's ridiculous.
A Simple Favor
Paul Feig's 2018 black comedy "A Simple Favor" is an absolute blast. When overzealous mom Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) befriends the glamorous Emily Nelson (Blake Lively), her life gets turned upside down. Emily goes missing, so Stephanie takes it upon herself to uncover the truth about her new friend. Kendrick is great as the straight-laced overachiever, while Lively brings pizzazz to the mysterious fashionista.
"A Simple Favor" also features fun performances by Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Rupert Friend, and Jean Smart, while Henry Golding plays Emily's handsome yet stale husband who starts a romance with Stephanie. It's enjoyable to watch such an attractive person play a bit of a loser.
The film is required viewing for anyone who enjoys campier mysteries. Kendrick and Lively have fabulous chemistry that leaves you wanting more. In fact, a sequel titled "Another Simple Favor" was released in 2025. While Feig was initially scared to make the follow-up, he ultimately created a "silly, sexy sequel."
Arsenic and Old Lace
Frank Capra's 1944 film "Arsenic and Old Lace" is one of the most unique movies on this list. The project is a screwball black comedy/crime film starring Cary Grant as Mortimer Brewster, a man who takes his new wife to meet his eccentric family. Turns out, his aunts have a habit of killing old bachelors to end their "suffering," and Mortimer gets caught up in the wake of their extreme behavior. The movie isn't a mystery, but its tone is still similar to "Knives Out."
Based on Joseph Kesselring's play of the same name, "Arsenic and Old Lace" is filled with outlandish characters, hysterical mishaps, and absurd twists. " Grant landed the role in an unusual way, but still managed to give a fabulous performance. While Mortimer undergoes an identity crisis, his ludicrous family continues their harebrained antics like nothing is amiss. There may not be a murder to solve, but it'll still keep you guessing.
The Hateful Eight
"The Hateful Eight" was released in 2015 and marked the eighth film directed by Quentin Tarantino. The western/thriller/mystery isn't a film you'd automatically think of when searching for films like "Knives Out," but it has more in common with Johnson's film than you'd think. First, it is yet another mystery with an incredible cast. Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Walton Goggins, Bruce Dern, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, and Channing Tatum all star in the film. Second, it's another film that's meant to be watched during a particular season. In this case, winter.
The movie follows a group of people who get trapped in a small stagecoach stopover in the Wymoning mountains during a blizzard. John "the Hangman" Ruth (Russell) is a bounty hunter who's holding the criminal Daisy Domergu (Leigh) prisoner until he can get her to her execution. However, the mysterious inhabitants of the resting spot are far from trustworthy, and the group is forced to ride out the storm as tensions grow.
Tarantino took a big gamble when making "The Hateful Eight," but it paid off. The film won the Academy Award for Best Original Score, marking the first win for acclaimed composer Ennio Morricone. The film was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress (Leigh) and Best Cinematography (Robert Richardson).