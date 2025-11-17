20 Best Movies Like Knives Out

Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" has become a whodunit staple since its release in 2019. Daniel Craig led the star-studded mystery as Benoit Blanc, a private investigator who has been described as "the world's greatest detective." The film received rave reviews, including a 9.5 out of 10 rating from /Film, and sparked two sequels, "Glass Onion" in 2022 and "Wake Up Dead Man" in 2025. At the BFI London Film Festival in 2025 (via Variety), Johnson said he'd be "thrilled to keep making these for the rest of my life." If you are a fan of Johnson's "Knives Out" and are looking for similar films, we've got you covered.

From classic mysteries to films with big casts and quirky characters, there are plenty of movies that evoke the tone of "Knives Out." Our list has films ranging from silent era releases to projects that came out in the 2020s. Whether you are looking for a good Agatha Christie adaptation or more crime comedies from Rian Johnson, never forget to "observe the facts without biases of the head or heart."

Here are the best movies like "Knives Out" that you should seek out now.