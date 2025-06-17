The Terrifying True Story That Inspired Agatha Christie's Murder On The Orient Express

Dame Agatha Christie sure knew how to spin a good yarn, and her prolific ability to write page-turning whodunnits helped her become the best-selling novelist of all time. Nowadays, she is regarded as the mother of the cozy murder mystery and she dominated the light-hearted crime genre in the mid-20th century with the help of her two most famous sleuths, Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple. We're all familiar with the set-up: picturesque locations, amiable amateur detectives, upper-crust suspects who all have a motive, and a satisfying final reveal. Yet while Christie's fiction was usually a non-threatening comfort read, she wasn't above dipping into more grisly real-life crime for inspiration. Indeed, she ripped elements of the "biggest story since the Resurrection" straight from the front pages for one of her most popular novels.

Published 14 years after Christie first introduced Hercule Poirot in "The Mysterious Affair at Styles" (1920), "Murder on the Orient Express" saw the author really expanding her scope. She'd done a mystery on a locomotive before with "The Mystery of the Blue Train" but this was something far more lavish, set onboard the most luxurious mode of transport on the European continent. With a large cast of international suspects on hand to bump up the intrigue, it would become arguably the most famous whodunnit ever written.

Monsieur Poirot is heading back to London from from Istanbul on the titular train when he is approached by American racketeer-turned-businessman Samuel Ratchett. Ratchett has been receiving death threats and wants to hire the detective for protection, but Poirot finds him repellent and turns the offer down flat. The rejection proves fatal, as the train gets stuck in a snowdrift crossing Serbia and Ratchett is found stabbed to death in his berth.

Poirot swings into action and finds a series of conflicting clues including a piece of paper bearing the name "Daisy Armstrong," a young girl whom Ratchett killed during his bad old days as a gangster. Furthermore, Poirot discovers that 12 of his fellow passengers all have a connection to the slain toddler. It's fairly standard Christie stuff, but the conclusion is one of the most audacious twists in Dame Agatha's entire canon and it is an unusually dark story involving kidnapping, child murder, suicide, and broken lives. Which is fitting, because the tragic backstory of Daisy Armstrong mirrored the terrifying Lindbergh kidnapping case that rocked the world two years earlier.