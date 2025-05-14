12 Best Michael Gambon Movies, Ranked

Michael Gambon was an Irish-English actor with an impressive career spanning six decades. When he passed away in 2023 at 82, many knew him best for playing Albus Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" franchise, but there was much more to him than wands and wizards. Gambon was one of the original members of the Royal National Theatre and was initially known for his performances in Shakespeare productions. Throughout his career, he won three Olivier Awards and was nominated for a Tony Award. As for his history with film and television, Gambon had over 170 credits to his name, and his first onscreen role was playing various parts in "Othello" (1965) alongside the legendary Laurence Olivier.

Gambon went on to make many appearances in movies and television shows. He was nominated for two Emmys and received much acclaim for playing Philip Marlow in "The Singing Detective," which earned him his first of four BAFTA Awards. When it comes to film, Gambon was a master at shining in small-but-mighty roles. In fact, when listing Gambon's best films, much of the actor's screentime is limited. If this were a list of Gambon's best performances rather than his best films, it would probably look a little different (and be filled with some BBC deep cuts). Much of Gambon's notable work came later in his career, and while some of the following movies only briefly feature the iconic actor, he never failed to make a strong impression.

