How A Wes Anderson Box Office Flop Paved The Way For One Of The Director's Biggest Hits

Wes Anderon has earned his reputation as a singular filmmaker. His style is unmistakable, dating back to his breakthrough indie hit "Rushmore" up through his Oscar-winning smash "The Grand Budapest Hotel." There is no denying a Wes Anderson film when you see one. The filmmaker has worked consistently for going on 30 years now, which is no easy feat. There have been some speed bumps along the way, that much is certain, but Anderson always manages to recover.

One such speed bump came in 2009 with the release of Anderson's stop-motion animated feature "Fantastic Mr. Fox." Though it was embraced critically, the film was not a winner at the box office, to put it somewhat mildly. Against a reported $40 million budget, the film made just over $46 million worldwide in its original run. Yet, that film's relative failure ended up paving the way for one of his greatest successes. Namely, 2012's "Moonrise Kingdom."

In a 2012 interview with Deadline, Anderson explained that after "Fantastic Mr. Fox" flopped at the box office (something he takes responsibility for), it was harder to secure a larger budget for his next project. As a result, when he decided to pull the trigger on "Moonrise Kingdom," he had to do so for a more modest sum. Per Anderson:

"I think after we made 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' and that movie didn't do very well, we had to make 'Moonrise Kingdom' for less money than I feel like we would have under other circumstances. We probably would've had a little more, not a lot more and we still would have made the same movie anyways but it was a bit more of a grind than it might have been."

Even though "Fantastic Mr. Fox" was not a big success in its day, it did eventually find its audience. It even got a Criterion Blu-ray release in 2019. Anderson's films tend to have a long shelf life, which is not something all directors are afforded. Beyond that, the director learned a valuable lesson in making that film. "I'd rather make the movie I want to make than make the hit that he thought we might be able to make," Anderson said in that same interview.