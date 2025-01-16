Why Daniel Craig Tried To Sabotage His First James Bond Meeting - And How It Backfired

Every single actor who's played James Bond has had a love/hate relationship with the role. For Sean Connery, landing the Bond films was a double-edged sword, as the Scottish star eventually came to feel boxed in by playing England's greatest spy, leading to him making a string of jarringly bleak films in the 1970s, including Christopher Nolan's favorite Connery film, "The Offence" in 1973. Throughout that time, Connery could be heard talking about how he "hated" James Bond, and even how he'd "like to kill him."

That sort of set a precedent, with every actor who played 007 in the ensuing years developing a similar relationship with the role. Roger Moore was never comfortable with, of all things, using guns, and after leaving the saga Pierce Brosnan claimed (via CBS) to have regretted the "stupid one-liners" and was glad to no longer be "shackled by some contracted image." Timothy Dalton was perhaps the most at ease with the role, but even then he had a difficult time following 1989's "Licence to Kill," initially deciding not to return as Bond before seemingly changing his mind only to find EON Productions drafted in Brosnan to replace him. Even George Lazenby experienced behind-the-scenes issues after playing Bond in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," struggling to reconcile his own affection for the counter-cultural zeitgeist of the time with the figure of a man who would die for Queen and Country.

But by far the most intriguingly bizarre relationship between actor and role belongs to Daniel Craig. The star of 2006's "Casino Royale" was, evidently, not only uncomfortable with playing the super spy during his tenure, he'd made up his mind about the whole thing before he was even cast — developing a strategy for undermining his first meeting for the role which ultimately backfired.