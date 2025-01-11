Christopher Nolan's Favorite Sean Connery Movie Has Nothing To Do With James Bond

Landing the role of James Bond turned out to be a double-edged sword for Sean Connery. While it launched his career and made him a household name, the actor was the first to experience what would become somewhat of a 007 curse: he felt he couldn't escape the shadow of England's greatest spy. Regardless of how the public viewed him, Connery was at various points seemingly tired of his association with the role, delivering multiple grumpy utterances on the matter throughout his early career, most famously saying (via The Hollywood Reporter) that he had "always hated that damn James Bond" and that he'd "like to kill him."

Of course any fan of the actor will know that his range extended far beyond Commander Bond. In the years after "Dr. No" kick-started cinema's most enduring franchise, Connery demonstrated that range in a slew of films designed to prove his talent. 1965's "The Hill" is one of the most salient examples, in which the Scot teamed up with American director Sidney Lumet to tell the story of five inmates struggling under the harsh conditions of a North African military prison during World War II. Connery played one of the prisoners, delivering a tastefully restrained yet sharp performance that demonstrated his depth of talent beyond Bond.

As the decade drew to a close, Connery donned the tux twice more in "Thunderball" and "You Only Live Twice," then left Bond behind. That is until 1971, when he was lured back for "Diamonds Are Forever." But just because he returned to Bond doesn't mean he had abandoned his attempt to branch out from the action franchise. In fact, one of the conditions of his return to the role was that United Artists would provide $2 million for Connery to produce two films of his own choosing. In 1973, the studio made good on that offer when the actor re-teamed with Lumet for what might be his darkest film, crime drama "The Offence." Little did he know that this humble picture would inspire a young Brit who would one day become arguably the biggest director in the world.