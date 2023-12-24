The Prototype For Alfred Hitchcock Presents Was A Forgotten Box Office Flop

Did you know that Alfred Hitchcock made a film starring Shirley MacLaine and John Forsythe? Did you know he made a broad comedy? Did you know he shot an entire film in Craftsbury, Vermont?! Well, I guess the last one isn't so shocking. And "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" (no not that one, or that one either!), Hitchcock's Carole Lombard-starring screwball comedy from 1941, is quite well-known and liked.

But I'm not talking about "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." I'm talking about the other comedy made by the master of suspense. 1955's "The Trouble With Harry" represented several firsts for Hitchcock — his first dark comedy, the first film he made after obtaining American citizenship (he had been living and working in the country for 16 years by that point), and the first film he made after commencing production on "Alfred Hitchcock Presents." That series quickly became popular with audiences and was cemented in short order as an American institution, but while in development on the first batch of episodes, that wasn't a sure thing. Television wasn't just a nascent medium at the time; it was viewed dubiously by many, and by others outright despised. Here is a typical quote from the era, from the 1950 graduation speech by the president of Boston University:

"The most entertaining and popular shows of the 20th century were not poorly made, nor were they necessarily detrimental to society as mainstays of the culture. They were, however, usually void of thoughtful social content. Television often serves to distract [...] If the television craze continues with the present level of programs, we are destined to have a nation of morons."

The commercial failure of "The Trouble With Harry" was the biggest blow to Hitchcock's confidence in the fledgling series. Why? It was all in the jokes ...