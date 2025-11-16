15 Best TV Shows Like Mindhunter

One of the best crime shows around is "Mindhunter," originally set up at HBO before debuting on Netflix in 2017. The series follows FBI criminal profilers Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) as they interview notorious incarcerated serial killers to better understand their psyche. This informs how they conduct subsequent investigations throughout the series to identify and apprehend murderers on the loose. Critically acclaimed, the Netflix original series featured filmmaker David Fincher as its showrunner and occasional episode director, bringing his moody cinematic style to the proceedings.

While fans wait for "Mindhunter" to hopefully return, albeit reportedly not in the form they'd expect, there is no shortage of television crime thrillers. Similarly centered around murder mysteries, often involving serial killers, these shows deliver grisly suspense coupled with psychological procedural crime-solving.

For those looking to keep the intense crime thrills coming, here are the 15 best shows like "Mindhunter."