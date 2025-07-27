Why Fox Canceled Kevin Bacon's The Following After Three Seasons
In April 2025, Kevin Bacon's horror series, "The Bondsman" took over the Prime Video charts, signalling the arrival of what looked to be yet another popular series for the streamer. Just one month later, Prime Video canceled "The Bondsman" in a surprising turn of events that reminded us all of the fickle nature of the streaming sphere. For Bacon, however, this wasn't the first time he'd fronted an initially popular show with a grizzly streak that was cancelled before its time.
Back in 2013, the actor debuted as former FBI agent Ryan Hardy in "The Following." The crime thriller series was created by Kevin Williamson, who's best known for writing "Scream" and several of its sequels, as well as creating the archetypal teen drama series "Dawson's Creek." In "The Following," however, Williamson indulged an even more violent and gritty tone, with Bacon's Hardy tracking down serial killer Joe Carroll (James Purefoy), a former college professor who killed young women in honor of Edgar Allan Poe. The first season sees Carroll escape death row, beginning a tense cat and mouse game between the killer, his band of acolytes and Hardy.
That initial run of episodes proved popular, and Fox renewed the series for another two seasons. After the third season wrapped up, however, the network killed off "The Following." What happened? Well, nothing all that shocking, as the series simply couldn't hold on to its viewership.
The Following started as a breakout hit
When "The Following" debuted back in 2013, Entertainment Weekly named it one of their "9 hot new shows" and interviewed Kevin Williamson, who told the outlet he was excited when he first pitched "The Following" to Fox as it was the network that hosted his favorite show, "24." The show creator even revealed that there was some Jack Bauer in Ryan Hardy. That, along with some startlingly grizzly murders and a compelling story about a serial killer with a cabal of devoted followers made for a hit series. It helped that Kevin Bacon — who previously thought his career was over after one particular horror movie — was onboard, too, with "The Following" representing the veteran star's first big foray into TV à la Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson with "True Detective."
Indeed, "The Following" debuted to strong ratings and looked set to build on that success after the week-two numbers came in and showed the series had topped its premiere viewing figures — something that no other new drama had accomplished for that same season. That momentum remained throughout season 1, with "The Following" finishing its debut season as the highest-rated new series among adults aged 18-49, according to Deadline.
The second season expanded the world of the show, introducing Hardy's niece in the form of NYPD detective Max Hardy (Jessica Stroup) who helps her uncle on his quest to recapture Joe Carroll, who faked his death in the previous season. The second season also introduced a new cult with Lily Gray (Connie Nielsen) as its figurehead. Season 3 then followed Hardy's life after Carroll's arrest, depicting him as settled with a new love interest named Gwen (Zuleikha Robinson). It's not long before a new killer and cult emerge however, forcing Hardy into another cat and mouse game. Unfortunately, by the time season 3 wrapped up, things had changed considerably in terms of ratings.
The Following couldn't keep its viewers
"The Following" debuted on January 21, 2013 and was canceled on May 8, 2015 after three seasons. The final episode of the show aired on May 18, 2015. There wasn't any particularly sensational reason for the cancellation, as it seems the show had been losing viewers with each successive season. As Deadline reported in May of 2015, the series simply couldn't maintain its momentum after its successful first season.
For comparison, the season 1 premiere was seen by 15.10 million viewers (including DVR viewers watching post-broadcast) and the season finale brought in 11.32 viewers. Season 2 debuted to 14.24 viewers, and finished with 7.28, while the season 3 premiere was seen by 7.94 viewers. By the end of its final season, the show was being watched by 5.10 viewers. According to Deadline, "The Following" had "strong DVR/on-demand appeal" but that simply couldn't make up for a lack of live viewers and Fox pulled the plug. There was talk of the show transitioning to Hulu and becoming a streaming series, but these plans were reportedly scrapped early on. Still, at least "The Following" had a decent run in comparison to the great shows that have been canceled after just one season.
It's worth noting that, throughout its run, "The Following" faced criticism about its graphic violence, with critics questioning Kevin Williamson about whether his series was indirectly responsible for real-life acts of violence. But this seemingly didn't play into the show's cancellation, with Williamson telling reporters (via Deadline) that Fox hadn't tried to force him to tone down any of the show's more graphic scenes.