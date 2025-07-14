Why Prime Video Canceled Kevin Bacon's The Bondsman

When the trailer for "The Bondsman" first debuted, it looked as though Kevin Bacon had found the streaming age premium drama that would prompt a full on Baconnaissance. After all, Kevin Bacon hunting down demons for the devil seemed like the kind of show that could really prosper on Prime Video, and for a while, it looked as though that's exactly what was happening.

"The Bondsman" was created by Grainger David and starred Bacon as Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter who gets a second chance at life courtesy of the Devil himself. The catch is that Halloran has to use his bounty hunting skills to track down escaped demons and send them straight back to Hell, which actually sounds like less of a catch and more of an awesome perk. Of course, there's a bit more depth to the series than that, with Hub discovering how his own earthly sins led to his arrival in Hades and being forced to reckon with his former life.

Premiering on April 3, 2025, Bacon's slick horror-comedy show, which came from the horror maestros over at Blumhouse, took over the Prime Video charts in its first week on the service, and things were looking good. It even managed to chart ahead of the big "Reacher" season 3 finale, and considering how consistently popular that action series has been for Prime Video, that was a major accomplishment. But the good times didn't last long, as Prime Video has since sent "The Bondsman" to streaming hell. Why was the show canceled? Read on to find out.