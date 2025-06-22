Why Prime Video Canceled Étoile After Committing To A Second Season
Television's streaming era has shown a preference for established creators over new voices at almost every turn, and as the landscape continues to buffer the future, even fan-favorites are encountering bumps in the road. People in charge of these large studios and corporations trust an established name a lot more than a new hand, with few exceptions, and that can make the pool of shows and movies available feel a bit smaller than it did in the past. Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino were bound to get another chance to work with Prime Video after the success of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and that chance came with "Étoile" on the popular streamer, until the company chose to end things after just one season.
Prime Video actually gave "Étoile" a two-season order, in a wild turn of events, things are indeed done after just one eight-episode block, and that choice reveals something wild about the current streaming landscape. Namely, it doesn't matter what the agreements about a piece of media are beforehand; everything comes down to the numbers with these companies, with a few careful carveouts for good measure. Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino likely went into making the show with the idea that they would have more time to realize their vision; obviously, a lot of shows don't even get the two-season go-ahead before even airing an episode. But, now, fans who grew attached to "Étoile" are going to be wondering what could have been and lamenting that even shows that are given this long of a leash are not safe in the current streaming landscape.
For those unaware, "Étoile" is a comedy drama about ballet that hit Prime Video in early 2025. It focused on two prominent ballet companies from different sides of the Atlantic Ocean, trying to reinvigorate their brands by swapping performers. The show had all the trappings of prestige television that used to attract streamers by the handful during the tail end of the last decade, I mean "Étoile" successfully gathered Lou de Laage, Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Gideon Glick, David Alvarez, Ivan du Pontavice, and more to tell a story about a niche passion with beautiful camera work. That's usually a slam-dunk for "a certain streaming viewer" who loves the craft of TV. However, we're in a different era now, and there better be monster streaming numbers to go along with that kind of pedigree, or you're just going to be left holding the barre.
Étoile was cancelled because it couldn't dance its way out of low viewership
Fast-forward to now, and it's clear that the priorities for streaming leadership have really changed, and the result is not going to reward a well-made little show that maintains a modest fanbase, which sadly includes a program like "Étoile." Deadline reported that the Nielsen Top 10 numbers for the ballet drama weren't where Prime Video usually likes them for original content, which is going to put a damper on things as well, so it was an uphill climb. If there needed to be any more adversity for "Étoile" after starting life on the service, in came "Reacher" to hoover up all the buzz and become arguably the biggest show on the service this side of "The Boys." That might have been enough to spell doom for the latest Sherman-Palladino project.
Clearly, fans have been frustrated by the news of "Étoile's" cancellation and have taken to social media to make their cries heard in the hopes of a change of heart, but that's a far-fetched idea at this point. During a recent Frontrunners panel with The Hollywood Reporter, Amy Sherman-Palladino decided to have a moment of levity about the entire situation, taking a second to target what Prime Video really might have their eyes on."Étoile" is actually a second attempt at a dance show for Sherman-Palladino, as she tried to make a ballet show back on ABC Family with "Bunheads," which was also cancelled after one season.
"When they say two-year pickup, they don't mean it. They mean one year, and then we'll see who's still working at Amazon by the time the second year comes around to be greenlit," the showrunner explained. "So as of yet, there is no second season pickup. So what I'm saying is if you want 'Étoile,' please go home and buy a lot of toilet paper on Amazon. I know Amazon loves selling toilet paper," Sherman-Palladino smirked. "So if you watch 'Étoile' and go buy 40,000 things of toilet paper, they'll be like, 'Wow, look at all the toilet paper that we sell when people watch 'Étoile.” And then maybe we'll get a second season."
Even beloved creators aren't guaranteed a spot at the streaming table anymore
The story of "Étoile" illustrates that even proven winners in the TV game are in a harsher climate than before. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is a standard-bearer when it comes to Prime Video's streaming efforts, and the fact that even these creators had a hard time getting a new series off the ground should tell you all you need to know. Even securing a two-season order isn't enough in the right circumstances. Luckily, there's always another show to make, but it's frustrating to watch from the outside, so one could only dream what kind of headache a situation like this would be to someone intimately acquainted with the production of "Étoile."
A less-discussed element of this story is the fact that audiences crave long-term storytelling, and because "Étoile" had a two-season order, the viewers felt more comfortable investing their time in the story being told. More often than not, the binge era has fostered a feeling among certain TV watchers that some stories might not be worth the trouble, because they won't end up going long enough to make them feel satisfied. In this way, having that assurance of two seasons at the start of a show helps buy some goodwill right off the bat, but then moments like "Étoile's" cancellation turn that on its head. If a show with two announced seasons can get canned before the second season even airs or gets put into production, why ever trust that a new show will get to tell its full story?
Viewers are choosing what to spend their time on, and they want to feel like there's a resolution waiting for them at the end, despite my feelings about that entire conception of TV shows, and the "Étoile" situation shines a bright light on how that functions with streaming. The only way to build an audience over time is to let things breathe, as we learned in the era of broadcast television before, and if the streamers are ever going to be a destination for anything more than a few event series a year, they need to get more flexible.