Why Prime Video Canceled Étoile After Committing To A Second Season

Television's streaming era has shown a preference for established creators over new voices at almost every turn, and as the landscape continues to buffer the future, even fan-favorites are encountering bumps in the road. People in charge of these large studios and corporations trust an established name a lot more than a new hand, with few exceptions, and that can make the pool of shows and movies available feel a bit smaller than it did in the past. Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino were bound to get another chance to work with Prime Video after the success of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and that chance came with "Étoile" on the popular streamer, until the company chose to end things after just one season.

Prime Video actually gave "Étoile" a two-season order, in a wild turn of events, things are indeed done after just one eight-episode block, and that choice reveals something wild about the current streaming landscape. Namely, it doesn't matter what the agreements about a piece of media are beforehand; everything comes down to the numbers with these companies, with a few careful carveouts for good measure. Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino likely went into making the show with the idea that they would have more time to realize their vision; obviously, a lot of shows don't even get the two-season go-ahead before even airing an episode. But, now, fans who grew attached to "Étoile" are going to be wondering what could have been and lamenting that even shows that are given this long of a leash are not safe in the current streaming landscape.

For those unaware, "Étoile" is a comedy drama about ballet that hit Prime Video in early 2025. It focused on two prominent ballet companies from different sides of the Atlantic Ocean, trying to reinvigorate their brands by swapping performers. The show had all the trappings of prestige television that used to attract streamers by the handful during the tail end of the last decade, I mean "Étoile" successfully gathered Lou de Laage, Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Gideon Glick, David Alvarez, Ivan du Pontavice, and more to tell a story about a niche passion with beautiful camera work. That's usually a slam-dunk for "a certain streaming viewer" who loves the craft of TV. However, we're in a different era now, and there better be monster streaming numbers to go along with that kind of pedigree, or you're just going to be left holding the barre.