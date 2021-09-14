Idris Elba Returns To Luther Once More, With A Netflix Movie

The "Luther" movie is finally official! Idris Elba will don his famous gray trenchcoat once more, and return to screens as the titular tortured detective, Luther.

This time around, Elba will be joined by a few new faces, franchise newcomers, Cynthia Erivo ("Widows," "Bad Times at the El Royale") and Andy Serkis ("The Lord of the Rings"). Continuing the "Luther" saga, the film sees the character dealing with a double threat. He'll have to fend off his detective nemesis, played by Erivo, in addition to Serkis, who stars as the story's criminal villain.

Netflix made the big announcement via Twitter, confirming the three cast members as well as the return of creator and writer Neil Cross. According to The HollyWood Reporter, the film also sees the return of director Jamie Payne, who directed the final season of the series.

Luther is coming back! Idris Elba will reprise his iconic role â€" joined by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis â€" in a new feature film written by series creator Neil Cross. pic.twitter.com/DLJn2EDPvi — Netflix (@netflix) September 13, 2021

The movie is a continuation of the BBC psychological drama, "Luther" which aired five seasons between 2010 and 2019. Elba stars as Detective Chief Inspector John Luther, a dedicated officer who quickly proves to be obsessive, possessive, and sometimes driven to violence. More than anything, he's susceptible to the darkness of the crimes he investigates and struggles to keep himself from being consumed by them. The acclaimed series earned 11 Emmy nominations and won Elba the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries. And like so many of his roles, "Luther" really makes the case for Elba's ability to balance suave charm and intense emotion.