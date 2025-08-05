As they are in America, crime shows are a staple in the British television industry, indeed some of the best British TV shows of all time are crime series. But more than just espionage-oriented programming or shows that take the perspective of the criminals themselves, the United Kingdom has an extensive tradition of finely crafted detective stories. From Agatha Christie movies to modern police procedurals, there is no shortage of detective-centric British mysteries in film and television. Be it period piece whodunits to political conspiracies, there are plenty of excellent shows centered on detective figures.

To clarify, though there are many superb British crime shows, this list consists of detective-driven series. This can be police procedurals or less professionally affiliated sleuths like the iconic Sherlock Holmes. The focus here are mystery shows involving a clear level of investigation and deductive reasoning to solve the crimes at hand. Here are the 15 best British detective series ranked and ready for you to check out next.