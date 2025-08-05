The 15 Best British Detective Series Ranked
As they are in America, crime shows are a staple in the British television industry, indeed some of the best British TV shows of all time are crime series. But more than just espionage-oriented programming or shows that take the perspective of the criminals themselves, the United Kingdom has an extensive tradition of finely crafted detective stories. From Agatha Christie movies to modern police procedurals, there is no shortage of detective-centric British mysteries in film and television. Be it period piece whodunits to political conspiracies, there are plenty of excellent shows centered on detective figures.
To clarify, though there are many superb British crime shows, this list consists of detective-driven series. This can be police procedurals or less professionally affiliated sleuths like the iconic Sherlock Holmes. The focus here are mystery shows involving a clear level of investigation and deductive reasoning to solve the crimes at hand. Here are the 15 best British detective series ranked and ready for you to check out next.
15. Criminal Record
Even with its all-star creative talent and prestige-level production values, there are lots of underrated TV shows on Apple TV+. The streaming service's library of original British television programming continues to grow, which includes the 2024 crime thriller "Criminal Record." The series stars and is executive produced by Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, each playing London-based police detectives at different stages in their respective careers. Despite their conflicting approaches to their jobs, the detectives work together to investigate a murder case after an anonymous phone call brings it to their attention.
The complicated interpersonal dynamic between Capaldi and Jumbo's characters, Daniel Hegarty and June Lenker, is the real highlight of "Criminal Record." Capaldi plays Hegarty with a cynical world-weariness while Jumbo brings an uncompromising energy to Lenker. This is elevated by stylish staging from director Jim Loach, with even the daytime sequences carrying an element of darkness to them. Powered by fierce performances from its lead actors and a mystery that grows more engrossing as it progresses, "Criminal Record" is a tightly crafted Apple TV+ thriller.
14. Whitechapel
Well over a century later, the unsolved mystery surrounding 19th century serial killer Jack the Ripper still looms heavily over the crime genre. This is certainly true of "Whitechapel," the 2009 series named for the London neighborhood where the murderer committed his attributed crimes. The BBC show has local police pursue a copycat killer in Whitechapel during the modern era, recreating the crimes in gruesome detail. Subsequent seasons have the police force take on other killers replicating notorious figures' transgressions, primarily in and around Whitechapel.
Just like the mythos around Jack the Ripper's infamous killing spree, "Whitechapel" runs heavily on its foreboding atmosphere. Though very much set in the present day, the show really evokes the sinister tone and intrigue that has hooked ripperologists for decades. This is coupled with a healthy amount of gallows humor paralleling the graphic crimes examined by the main characters. A strong recommendation for anyone remotely interested in the legacy of Jack the Ripper, "Whitechapel" makes for a trashy but entertaining watch.
13. Thorne
English actor David Morrissey has done everything from team up with David Tennant on "Doctor Who" to memorably playing a major villain on "The Walking Dead." Before menacing his fellow zombie apocalypse survivors, Morrissey starred as Tom Thorne, the eponymous protagonist of the 2010 series "Thorne." Adapting two novels by author Mark Billingham, Morrissey's no-nonsense protagonist is a police inspector pursuing various serial killers. As Thorne works closely with his team, he is haunted by a case from his past with the potential to derail his personal life.
"Thorne" doesn't really reinvent the crime drama wheel, so much as refine it behind Morrissey's magnetic lead performance. Backing him up is a strong ensemble cast, including Eddie Marsan and Aidan Gillen, with Natascha McElhone and Sandra Oh each appearing in separate seasons. The second season, adapting Billingham's novel "Scaredycat," ups the ante with Thorne and his team taking on a pair of serial killers working together. This escalation, anchored by its commanding cast, helps "Thorne" stand out from other British procedural series of its time.
12. Line of Duty
Despite their institutional importance, the internal affairs divisions of law enforcement agencies are rarely explored in television, let alone British television. This makes the 2012 series "Line of Duty" all the more intriguing, which follows the internal affairs unit of a British city's police force. After refusing to participate in a police cover-up of a botched counter-terrorism operation, protagonist Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) is reassigned to an anti-corruption unit. Led by Ted Hasting (Adrian Dunbar), Arnott and his new associates uncover a suspected link between the police and a local organized crime syndicate.
With its unique focus, "Line of Duty" is one of the most underrated crime shows produced by the BBC in recent years. The series understandably does not take its subject matter lightly as it addresses the sensitive topic of rampant police corruption. Beyond its first season, the show regularly swaps out major characters as it explores ongoing efforts to quell abuses of power within law enforcement. One of the best British crime dramas providing a fresh take on the procedural genre, the first three seasons of "Line of Duty" especially make for sharply crafted crime television.
11. Ripper Street
Another modern show heavily influenced by the infamy of Jack the Ripper is the 2012 period piece series "Ripper Street." Starting in 1889, in the aftermath of Jack the Ripper's murders, the show depicts an East London understandably still very much on edge. As local women are targeted in a new killing spree, the police scramble to stop the murders as they ponder if the Ripper has returned. At the center of the Whitechapel investigations are police detectives Edmund Reid (Matthew Macfadyen) and Bennet Drake (Jerome Flynn).
"Ripper Street" explores the lasting impact of Jack the Ripper on society and not in the usual way separated from the crimes by over a century. While its premise may seem derivative at first glance, the show is excellently written and performed, as well as being stylishly executed. In evoking its time period, this is an atmospheric show, to be sure, but the series never loses sight of its main characters. For fans of period piece crime shows like "Peaky Blinders" looking to binge next, "Ripper Street" certainly fits the bill.
10. Inspector George Gently
Author Alan Hunter's crime novels were loosely adapted into the 2007 series "Inspector George Gently," starring Martin Shaw as the titular police detective. Retaining the '60s time period from a good deal of the source material, the adaptation has Gently investigating crimes predominantly in northern England. Frequently accompanying Gently in his work is his younger colleague John Bacchus (Lee Ingleby), with the pair forming an effective crime-fighting duo. The series ends in 1970, with Gently taking on a case that involves exposing corruption in the upper echelons of the police force.
Anchored by solid writing and performances from its lead actors, "Inspector George Gently" is a no-frills, competently delivered mystery series. Each season runs anywhere from two to four episodes, never overstaying its welcome before it moves on to Gently's next adventure. Through it all, Shaw magnificently plays Gently as a man who may be out of sync with the rapidly changing culture around him, but no less efficient at his job. A fantastic take on whodunits framed against Britain's mid-century cultural upheaval, "Inspector George Gently" makes for a cozy watch.
9. Scott & Bailey
So many crime shows revolve around a pair of detectives and one of the most entertaining of all headlines the 2011 series "Scott & Bailey." The show revolves around police detectives Janet Scott (Lesley Sharp) and Rachel Bailey (Suranne Jones), balancing their personal lives with their professional commitments. Based out of Manchester, the two primarily investigate homicides in the area that test their deductive and observational skills. Of the two, Scott is the well-measured veteran on the force while Bailey proves herself as she tries to keep her own life in check.
In what is largely a male-dominated genre, it's refreshing to see a well-made police procedural created by and starring women. Sharp and Jones make for an electric on-screen pairing, with their dialogue and presence really forming a concrete foundation for the show. "Scott & Bailey" brings a real grit to the genre, and its Manchester setting helps differentiate it from so many crime shows set in London. Running for five seasons before reaching its natural conclusion, "Scott & Bailey" is an overlooked gem of the genre.
8. Shetland
The Shetland Islands off the coast of Scotland are some of the remote locations in the United Kingdom, making them a prime location for a crime story. Novelist Ann Cleeves took advantage of this setting for her books, which was then adapted into the 2013 series "Shetland" for the BBC. The series follows the Shetland police department, initially led by Jimmy Pérez (Douglas Henshall) for the show's first seven seasons. Starting with the eighth season, police detective Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) leads the team as it faces a new wave of murder mysteries around the islands.
"Shetland" is a straightforward, almost old-school crime procedural that really leans into the charm and creative possibilities of its close-knit community. Henshall excels as the show's original protagonist, bringing a well-worn approach to his performance as a detective who's been around the bend before. The picturesque setting also helps the series stand out, even in comparison to other small-town Britain shows, juxtaposing tranquil beauty with gruesome murders. As unassuming as its protagonists, "Shetland" is a consistently entertaining comfort crime show that has maintained its quality for over a decade.
7. Vera
Another crime classic based on novels written by Ann Cleeves is the 2011 series "Vera," adapting the adventures of veteran police detective Vera Stanhope. Brenda Blethyn stars as Stanhope, whose personal life is a bit of a mess, but her professional performance remains unsurpassed. Nearing retirement, Stanhope works closely with several sergeants on the force to keep the peace in Northumberland, England. Stanhope often finds herself working on various murder mysteries, with her observational skills consistently proving instrumental in helping her identify the culprit.
Like "Shetland," "Vera" enjoyed a lengthy run, airing for 14 seasons from 2011 to 2025, and largely maintained its impressive quality throughout the series. Blethyn similarly remains a consistent strong performer throughout, as Stanhope's effectiveness at work is paralleled with developments in her personal life. Joining Blethyn is a rotating ensemble cast of many impressive British actors, including early roles for fan-favorites Wunmi Mosaku and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Another strong comfort detective-driven drama that cares just as much about its characters as its mysteries, "Vera" is a cozy crime show.
6. Wallander (2008)
Years before reinvigorating Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot franchise, actor and director Kenneth Branagh played a very different kind of literary detective. Based on the novels by Swedish author Henning Mankell, the 2008 series "Wallander" stars Branagh as police detective Kurt Wallander. Wallander lives and works in the small Swedish town of Ystad, where he cares for his daughter Linda (Jeany Spark) and his elderly father Povel (David Warner). Each episode has Wallander solve a different grisly murder, even when on holiday or just trying to settle into his new home.
Branagh is perfectly cast as Wallander, bringing an understated humanity to the character that really grounds the entire series. Filmed on location in Sweden, the show takes advantage of its remote landscape, particularly in how the environment is visually affected by the changing seasons. And seeing Branagh's Wallander get to the bottom of every murder mystery is a treat, with his crime-solving efforts impressively staged. For those who have watched every Agatha Christie movie with Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot, "Wallander" keeps the grounded detective thrills going.
5. Happy Valley
One of the most emotionally complex crime dramas to come out of the United Kingdom is the 2014 series "Happy Valley." The show stars Sarah Lancashire as police officer Catherine Cawood, who raises her grandson after her daughter committed suicide following being raped by Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton). When Royce emerges from prison, Cawood plots her revenge, unaware that Royce is connected to a local crime syndicate. This escalates into Royce and his family seeking their own revenge on Cawood as she investigates other disturbing crimes in the area.
There is so much moral ambiguity and messy interpersonal dynamics that make "Happy Valley" such an intriguing watch. In contrast to its title, the show is surprisingly grim and graphic in its violent content, especially in its inaugural season. But really, that frank depiction of the crimes and their fallout ground the entire narrative, instilling a sense of consequence prominent right from the first episode. A dark procedural that grows delightfully more complicated as it progresses, "Happy Valley" subverts expectations of morally pristine crime-fighting protagonists.
4. The Fall
There is a lethal charm to many of history's most notorious serial killers, and this plays a major factor in the 2013 series "The Fall." Primarily set in the Northern Irish capital of Belfast, the show stars Jamie Dornan as Paul Spector, a handsome murderer who preys on young women throughout the city. When it becomes clear that a serial killer is at play, police superintendent Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) works with local authorities to stop and apprehend Spector. This leads to a deadly cat-and-mouse game as Spector grows obsessively interested in Gibson, escalating the conflict between them.
There is no real mystery when it comes to "The Fall," with the killer's identity revealed right from the very first episode. Instead, the tension and excitement comes from seeing how Gibson and Spector's resulting chase proceeds, with each encountering their own setbacks and breakthroughs along the way. Adding to the drama are both main characters' messy personal lives, complicating matters and rounding out the characters rather than making the show more than a hyper-focused thriller. A top-down superbly crafted production, "The Fall" is Anderson and Dornan at their finest as they bring this suspense-fueled tale to life.
3. Sherlock
Long before he was Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch first made major waves beyond the United Kingdom playing Sherlock Holmes, albeit with a modern twist. The 2010 series "Sherlock" was set in present-day London, while adapting classic stories written by creator Sir Arthur Conan Doyle for each of its feature-length episodes. Cumberbatch was joined by co-star Martin Freeman, with the latter playing Sherlock's best friend and combat doctor John Watson, a veteran of the Afghanistan War. As Sherlock and Watson assist the local police, they attract the attention of criminal masterminds, including Jim Moriarty (Andrew Scott) and Charles Augustus Magnussen (Lars Mikkelsen).
Cumberbatch's performance as Sherlock Holmes is a complete revelation and one of Cumberbatch's best roles that isn't Doctor Strange. From the stylish way the show explores Sherlock's observational skills and lightning fast deduction to the way it reimagines Doyle's stories, "Sherlock" deserves the hype it's received. At the core of the mysteries is the friendship between Sherlock and Watson, with the latter helping Watson from being cut off from his own humanity. Featuring easily one of the best Sherlock Holmes actors, "Sherlock" is a fresh and fun take on the venerable literary character.
2. Broadchurch
Before working with her "Doctor Who," television writer and producer Chris Chibnall collaborated with Jodie Whittaker on the 2013 crime series "Broadchurch." The show features several prominent "Doctor Who" actors, including David Tennant and Arthur Darvill, joined by Olivia Colman to weave a murder mystery in a small town. Tennant and Colman star as police detectives Alec Hardy and Ellie Miller who investigate the murder of a local boy, with Whittaker playing the victim's mother. Subsequent seasons explore the fallout from this heinous killing while Hardy and Miller face other harrowing mysteries in the coastal English town.
Magnificently written and with all the major actors in the ensemble cast firing on all cylinders, "Broadchurch" is one of the best mystery shows to ever come out of Britain. Moving at a deliberate pace, the series blends its twisting investigation with the deep emotional toll of the crimes it examines. Tennant and Chibnall would reunite for the 2014 American remake "Gracepoint," but this version significantly paled in comparison to the appeal of the original. One of the best crime TV shows of all time, regardless of country of origin, "Broadchurch" is a tightly crafted masterpiece.
1. Luther
Idris Elba had already been making waves with his memorable performance in the HBO series "The Wire," but the British series "Luther" catapulted his career to another level. Elba stars as John Luther, a police detective often tasked with tracking down unhinged serial killers through the streets of London. Luther's work makes him obsessively driven, taking a toll on his personal life, made all the worse by the loss of his estranged wife to a murderous colleague. Joining Luther for many of his adventures is the psychopathic killer Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson), with whom he shares a complicated relationship.
Elba is absolutely magnetic in his performance as Luther, a figure just as capable of getting in on the action as he is using his keen deductive reasoning. Each season packs in a ton of story, despite their relatively short episode counts, each with a genuinely terrifying murderer pushing the narrative forward. That mounting sense of suspense and menace really elevates "Luther" above many other British crime procedurals, anchored by Elba's unwavering commitment to the role. Running for five seasons and a continuation movie, "Luther" is as nuanced and deep as it is a tension-fueled watch keeping audiences riveted.