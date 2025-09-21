One Of Netflix's Best Crime Shows Was Originally Set Up At HBO

An intriguing David Fincher project was announced at the start of the year 2010. Fincher, alongside Charlize Theron, was poised to adapt John Douglas and Mark Olshaker's "Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit," the acclaimed crime book that aided real-life FBI investigations of serial killers. All the pieces of the puzzle were in place: Fincher was set to direct, Theron and co. would produce, and Scott Buck (who executive-produced Showtime's "Dexter") would write the pilot. This project, initially dubbed "Mind Hunter," was meant for HBO and Fox 21 (who had optioned the book at the time). Many routine changes occurred since then, and five years later, the retitled "Mindhunter" was moved to Netflix instead, with Fox 21 dropping out due to unforeseen reasons.

Some of the changes that occurred in the streaming sphere between 2010 and 2015 contributed to the crime show's move from HBO to Netflix. When the project was first announced, Fincher had mostly worked as a filmmaker, where his artistic proclivities (that birthed the likes of "Se7en" and "Zodiac") made him a perfect fit for adapting Douglas and Olshaker's non-fiction source material. This also meant that the realm of television was somewhat foreign to Fincher, but his steady involvement with "House of Cards" made him feel more comfortable with the medium over the years. This, combined with Netflix's unprecedented hold over the streaming landscape, might've led to the shift — the rest is history, even if it is an abruptly halted one.

You see, Netflix put the third season of "Mindhunter" on indefinite hold in 2020 (incurring the wrath of everyone, including me), with Fincher confirming that the series was officially over three years later. Well, there might be a tiiiiiny sliver of hope in the form of three tentatively planned "Mindhunter" movies, but this initiative isn't set in stone, so don't get your hopes up. Instead, let's do the next best thing by taking a trip down memory lane and revisiting the aspects that make "Mindhunter" special.