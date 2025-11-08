10 Best Detective TV Shows On Netflix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Regardless of your opinion of or connection to crime and law enforcement, the detective show is one of the most compelling genres that television has to offer. The best procedurals work within a familiar formula that somehow never gets old, offering viewers a sense of comfort while delivering new thrills in each episode. Serialized shows or limited series present a mystery that our intrepid investigators work to solve over a season (or multiple seasons), developing a slow-burning tension that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

In the streaming era, these shows make for some of the most binge-worthy series, and it can take a lot of effort not to let the autoplay lead you down a mysterious rabbit hole. To that end, Netflix has amassed a sizable library of detective and crime shows, a savvy move considering their popularity across the globe. Under the best circumstances, these series become the water cooler shows of the internet age, generating obsession and frequent discourse online.

If you clicked on this article, you're likely on the hunt for your next obsession. Netflix has a lot to offer on that front, including mysteries involving the FBI, the cops, a priest, and even the devil himself. Whatever your tastes are, you're sure to find something right up your alley.

Keep reading to discover our picks for the 10 best detective shows streaming on Netflix.