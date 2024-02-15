The Best Horror Show On TV (And Streaming) Is Coming To An End

"Evil," the best horror show on either traditional television or streaming, is coming to an end.

A new press release from Paramount+ lays out the details: The fourth season of the acclaimed horror procedural will premiere in May, and it will wrap up the brilliant, off-kilter, frequently alarming, darkly funny show. While the official statement doesn't come right and say the show was straight-up canceled, the fact that production will soon begin on four "bonus" episodes certainly suggests the series was given the axe, but that the network coughed up the additional cash to let showrunners Robert and Michelle King craft a proper and complete ending for their story. And considering how many loose ends were still left dangling in the breeze in that haunting season 3 finale, they'll need all the episodes they can get to wrap everything up.

The Kings issued an official statement, and the wording also suggests that they didn't intend for the show to conclude with this season:

"We want to thank Paramount+ for giving us four bonus episodes to end 'Evil' in the world in style. We will miss this show and cast. In many ways it was a dream project, but sadly evil will outlast 'Evil.' See you in May."

Since I don't have access to any numbers, all I can say is that this move really bums me out — "Evil" is required viewing for me, and outside of the "Star Trek" television library, one of the main reasons I happily paid for a Paramount+ subscription. It is, quite frankly, the most clever horror TV show in ages. And I hope its conclusion will encourage a new wave of folks to check it out.