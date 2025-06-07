A Crime Thriller Series From The Creator Of The Queen's Gambit Is Taking Over Netflix

Everyone loves a good crime thriller, and there's a new one racing up the Netflix top 10 from the creator of the hit 2020 limited series "The Queen's Gambit." Scott Frank co-created the wildly popular chess drama with Allan Scott (who owned the rights to the eponymous book on which the show was based), and now he's delivered the Scotland-set crime procedural "Dept. Q," and fans are eating it up. "The Queen's Gambit" broke viewership records for the streamer, so it looks like anything Frank brings to Netflix is almost guaranteed to be a hit, even if the projects are wildly different from one another.

Frank co-created "Dept. Q" with Chandni Lakhani, based on the "Department Q" book series by Danish writer Jussi Adler-Olsen. The series stars Matthew Goode as fallen detective Carl Morck, who is tasked with putting together a cold case team in the basement of an Edinburgh office. Morck has been through it and is a Sherlock Holmes-type, a misanthrope who is nonetheless brilliant at what he does. But following a crumbling marriage and botched investigation where he ended up shot and his partner paralyzed, the last thing he really wants to do is run the new cold case unit. As is usually the case, that means he's the perfect man for the job.