Abigail's Biggest Horror Surprise Was Kept Out Of Every Trailer

Warning: This article contains a massive spoiler for "Abigail."

Taste is obviously subjective, but for my money, "Abigail" is one of the best horror movies of 2024. It's been a few years since we've had a truly great vampire movie, and this part-crime thriller, part-comedy, part-gothic horror, part-gorefest has set the bar for vampire films in the 2020s. A group of criminals — Melissa Barrera as Joey, Dan Stevens as Frank, Kathryn Newton as Sammy, William Catlett as Rickles, Kevin Durand as Peter, and Angus Cloud as Dean — are tasked with kidnapping Abigail (Alisha Weir) and holding her for ransom, believing her rich father will happily trade funds for the safekeeping of his baby girl. Unfortunately for the group, Abigail is a vampire, and this kidnapping plot is a trap to allow her some fun before devouring them all in a gigantic feast.

Throughout "Abigail," the kidnappers and the titular vamp herself often reference her wealthy, mysterious, and powerful father. There are brief flashes of a family crest and a statue of Abigail and her father (who is wearing a MASSIVE hat) in the great library. His presence is constantly a lingering threat despite not being seen, like Keyser Söze in "The Usual Suspects." Those who are familiar with her father are terrified of crossing him because those who do have a history of winding up ripped to shreds as if a rabid animal has taken hold. Those who aren't familiar with him are terrified enough based on stories alone, and the fact Abigail is a ballerina vampire lets them know pretty quickly that her father is also a powerful bloodsucker.

And yes, we do get to see him.