Was Sherlock Holmes Based On A Real Person?

Pipe-smoking, funny-hat-wearing detective Sherlock Holmes is the standard by which many beloved sleuths are compared to and understandably so. Created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Baker Street's most beloved resident has been in 56 short stories and 70 films that have adapted his adventures, with some of the best iterations being played by the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch and Wishbone the dog. But was there ever a real Sherlock Holmes to begin with?

Well, however improbable it may be that there was a detective that battled with hellish Baskerville hounds or mentally dueled an evil mastermind over a waterfall, Doyle's beloved detective was very much inspired by a real person. Born in 1837, Joseph Bell was a Scottish surgeon and lecturer at the University of Edinburgh who taught Doyle for a year during his medical studies and chose him as his outpatient clerk. Doyle came to admire his teacher — so much so that the methods inspired him in the creation of Holmes as well as his likeness.

In Doyle's biography from 1923, "Memories and Adventures" the creator of Sherlock Holmes acknowledged his former mentor and his view of the man physically lines up with how Holmes was often depicted. "Bell was a very remarkable man in body and mind," wrote Doyle. "He was thin, wiry, dark, with a high-nosed acute face, penetrating grey eyes, angular shoulders, and a jerky way of walking." As for Bell's methods in the field. "He was a very skilful surgeon, but his strong point was diagnosis, not only of disease, but of occupation and character."