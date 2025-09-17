Robert Redford's Final Acting Credit Was A Cameo Opposite George R. R. Martin

Robert Redford, who died at 89 on September 16, 2025, was a true titan of the film industry. And while he also had TV roles in his résumé, he spent most of his career both in front of and behind the camera on movie productions instead. As such, you generally didn't expect to see him on the small screen ... much less sharing a scene with someone like George R. R. Martin. Not only is Martin not an actor by trade, but he's also best known as the writer whose works have been adapted into HBO's fantasy juggernaut "Game of Thrones" and its two spin-offs, "House of the Dragon" and "A Knight of Seven Kingdoms" – none of which exactly seem like Redford-style projects.

Still, Redford lived life by his own rules, and on March 9, 2025, said rules indeed led to him appearing opposite Martin onscreen for roughly half a minute. This unlikely but delightful meeting takes place in "Dark Winds" season 3, episode 1, titled "Ye'iitsoh (Big Monster)." The AMC Western noir about Navajo Tribal Police upholding the law in the 1970s opened its third season with an episode that briefly showed the two giants of their respective fields playing prisoners who enjoy a quiet game of chess, with Martin's character ultimately winning.

"Dark Winds" star Zahn McClarnon, who also appears in the scene, was understandably glad about the unlikely opportunity to work with Redford, who contemplated retiring from acting in 2016 and hadn't been seen in front of the camera since his "Avengers: Endgame" cameo in 2019. "I never thought I could get to a place in my life where I would actually know Robert Redford, let alone be in a scene with him," McClarnon told Vulture.