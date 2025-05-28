10 Best Hayley Atwell Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

After over five years of work, Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt can finally be laid to rest (for now) with the release of "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning." As long as the path to producing and releasing this unbelievable two-part finale was for Cruise and the franchise's longtime writer-director Christopher McQuarrie, it was, in some ways, an even longer journey for co-star Hayley Atwell.

Atwell has had a more subtle career compared to other blockbuster action stars of her kind, who also owe much of their mainstream success to the boom of the superhero genre and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in particular. She's come a long way from being one of Steve Rogers' support-players at SHIELD in "Captain America: The First Avenger.

In "The Final Reckoning," she plays the mysterious Grace, an enigmatic thief who challenges Ethan more than any of his other allies, and she will also play a key role in the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday" back at Marvel Studios. While readers are surely familiar with her work in various franchise projects, they're only one part of a body of work that contains several compelling performances you may not be aware of.

Here are the best Hayley Atwell movies and TV shows to seek out.