Hayley Atwell Says Captain Carter Cameo In Multiverse Of Madness Was Ultimately 'Frustrating'

Atwell recently spoke to the Happy Sad Confused podcast about her cameo in the film and revealed that audiences weren't the only ones who thought her cameo was brief, to say the least. When asked whether she felt she's "gotten [her] money's worth" playing the hero, Atwell answered, "I felt like I had much more to do in the 'What If...?' animation series ... and I love that in that they've been able to give her just more to do as Captain Carter, Captain Britain." She spoke about how the scene with the Illuminati in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" played for audiences, saying, "It felt like a frustrating moment in 'Strange' because you're like–" Here, Atwell mimicked excitement while host Josh Horowitz declared, "Here we go!" But, as Atwell pointed out, the thrill was cut short so it was more like, "No we don't!"

It's worth noting that Atwell doesn't seem to be criticizing any one person involved in the "Doctor Strange" sequel here. Instead, she's comparing the substance of Captain Carter's screentime to that of other Marvel projects she's worked on, which include the show "Agent Carter" and "Captain America: The First Avenger," among others. It's obvious that those roles gave her more to do, whereas the scene in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" was short and left her character and the heroes around her disempowered — and disemboweled. Atwell did note that the action work in the scene was "really great" to do, explaining that she was able to do her own stunts since she went straight from the physically demanding shoot for "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" to the Marvel set.