Hayley Atwell Was Really Handcuffed To Tom Cruise For Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning's Rome Car Chase

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" sounds like a love letter to its star, Tom Cruise. More specifically, to his insane dedication to performing his own, highly dangerous stunts. Much like the latest installment in another blockbuster franchise that's basically just one long stunt highlight reel, "Fast X," "Dead Reckoning" opens with a car chase through Rome. But instead of a giant rolling bomb that threatens to blow up the Vatican, this sequence needed only to set the projectile that is Tom Cruise loose in the Italian capital. Well, Cruise and a few co-stars, most of whom weren't quite prepared to keep up with the leading man's appetite for extreme physical feats.

The seventh "Mission: Impossible" movie is full of such feats, performed by Cruise himself. Most notably, a motorbike stunt that saw the star jumping from a cliff and free-falling before pulling his parachute at the last minute — a stunt he performed for real, six times. Oh, and he also climbed on top of a real train traveling 60 mph for one of the film's big fights. But the Rome car chase is significant for the way in which it seems to have dragged other actors into Cruise's intense love for putting himself at the center of perilous situations.

Co-star Hayley Atwell, for instance, found herself riding shotgun beside the veteran star on his Rome rampage. And it seems, rather than being scarred for life by the experience, the actor actually found the whole thing quite fulfilling.