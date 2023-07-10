Mission: Impossible 7 Star Greg Tarzan Davis Texted His Mom To Panic About A Stunt

When it comes to actors doing their own stunts, a few names come to mind. Keanu Reeves is so dedicated to performing the action in his movies that the VFX supervisor on "John Wick: Chapter 4" thought the star was going to die on set. Then, there's the legend that is Harrison Ford, who at 80 years old is still not afraid of getting physical for his movies, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" included.

But I think it's fair to say that no actor has dedicated themselves to performing their own stunts more than Tom Cruise, who for years has displayed an almost demented passion for putting himself in harm's way for the sake of a movie. Cruise has long insisted on doing as many of his own stunts as possible, and with his latest film, "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," he pulled off what is supposedly his most dangerous stunt yet: riding a motorbike off a cliff and plummeting to the ground before opening his parachute at the last second.

The "Mission Impossible" franchise has basically become an excuse for Cruise to push his stunt work further and further, which has proven a successful formula ever since the franchise was given somewhat of a soft reboot with 2011's "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol." But just because Cruise likes to push himself beyond where any other actor might dare to go, that doesn't mean his co-stars are always up for the challenge. When it came to shooting a particular scene for "Dead Reckoning Part One," for example, one of the movie's actors was actually downright scared for his life.